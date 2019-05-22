PCMR announces new lift for 2019-20 season

Alec Padan, from left, Anders Ingle, Jake Stone, Ryan Cook and Wyatt Pike get excited to ski as they ride up the Payday lift at Park City Mountain Monday morning, November 21, 2018.

Park Record file photo

Park City Mountain Resort on Wednesday announced that it will construct a new lift, which it plans to complete for the 2019-2020 ski season.

The lift, called Over and Out, will pick up guests near the base of the Tombstone Express lift and drop them off near the top of Sunrise lift, allowing skiers to more easily descend into Canyons Village.

A press release said the lift, a fixed-grip quad, is expected to cut down exit times for skiers, and provide easier access to Canyons Village for skiers who started their days on the Park City side of the resort.

Currently, skiers coming from the Dreamcatcher area or the Park City side of the resort can only descend to Canyons Village by taking Timberline across, then Tombstone up, and skiing down to Red Pine Gondola. Those who don’t want to download skip the gondola and proceed to Short Cut lift, which takes them over the hollow to Lookout Cabin and allows a long run down Doc’s to the base area.

Over and Out should allow skiers to shorten their exit by at least one lift ride, while still providing a few turns at the tail end of the journey.

“Since combining Park City Mountain Resort and Canyons Resort in 2015, our focus has been on enhancing the guest experience,” said Bill Rock senior vice president and chief operating officer at PCMR, in the release. “We continue to evolve as a resort and prioritize our capital improvements based on guest feedback. We know that time is particularly valuable to our guests and the new lift will offer a faster and more convenient route to return to Canyons Village.”

The press release states the ride time of Over and Out will be about five minutes. Pending permits, construction is scheduled to begin this summer and conclude in time for the Christmas holidays.

The project will coincide with the transformation of Tombstone BBQ, a dining shack at the base of Tombstone, into a full restaurant. The press release states the completion of the restaurant “will complete the suite of transformative dining improvements and the Resort’s commitment to culinary excellence.”

Tombstone BBQ, also expected to be ready by the 2019-20 ski season, will seat up to 50 guests, and will have indoor restrooms, a beer bar and a full kitchen.