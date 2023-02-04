[PHOTOS] 2023 FIS Freestyle World Cup Aerials at Deer Valley
Deer Valley hosted the 2023 World Cup aerials event Friday night.
Ukraine’s Dmytro Kotovskyi won the men’s event, nailing Jeret “Speedy” Peterson’s famous “Hurricane” move – a triple backflip with five spins – in the final six to easily ski away with the win. Kotovskyi trained at the Utah Olympic Park over the summer and finished in third place at a FIS water-ramping competition there in August.
Three American women and two American men qualified for the finals, but only Kalia Kuhn, who lives and trains locally, qualified for the last round.
In the end, Danielle Scott of Australia won the women’s event, with Canadian Marion Thenault in second and Fanyu Kong of China in third. Kuhn finished fourth, which ties her best finish this season.
