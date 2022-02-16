 Photos: Miners capture third-straight state championship | ParkRecord.com
Photos: Miners capture third-straight state championship

Brendan Farrell
  

Park City High School’s hockey team won its third-straight state championship on Monday night with a 6-0 win over Brighton. The Miners went 12-2-1 and then won three straight games by a combined score of 18-0 to win the title.

