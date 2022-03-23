 Photos: Miners defeat Highland 3-0 | ParkRecord.com
Photos: Miners defeat Highland 3-0

The Park City High School boys soccer team rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 3-0 win over Highland Tuesday afternoon. After a scoreless first half, senior Harrison Polychronis, junior Bryce Stone and junior Santi Vieyra scored in the second half to give the Miners the win. Photos by David Jackson/Park Record

Sports
