Photos: Miners defeat Highland 3-0
The Park City High School boys soccer team rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 3-0 win over Highland Tuesday afternoon. After a scoreless first half, senior Harrison Polychronis, junior Bryce Stone and junior Santi Vieyra scored in the second half to give the Miners the win. Photos by David Jackson/Park Record
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Park City rolls to 18-1 win over Lone Peak
Park City scored 12 goals in the first half to pull away early in a convincing 18-1 win over Lone Peak Wednesday night.