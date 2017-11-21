Riding the icy road to Pyeongchang

The Utah Olympic Park hosted the BMW IBSF Bobsled and Skeleton World Cup on Friday and Saturday, drawing more than 20 internationals teams to compete in the run up to the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. Athletes competed in women' bobsled (which Americans Lauren Gibbs and Jamie Gruebel Poser of the won), four-man bobsled, women's skeleton and skeleton. The UOP created a festival atmosphere with food trucks and music, while the American teams remembered the loss of bobsledder and native son Steve Holcomb, who died unexpectedly in May, by dedicating victories to him, as Gibbs and Gruebel did, and wearing insignias on their suits that symbolized him. Competition was tight in several events, the skeleton races were particularly fast, with Singbun Yun of South Korea setting a new track record for the men and Elena Nikitina of Russia setting a new start record for the women.

