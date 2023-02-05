[PHOTOS] World Cup Dual Moguls at Deer Valley

The world’s best skiers competed in front of an electric crowd at Deer Valley Saturday night. Around 7,000 screaming fans gathered at the bottom of Champion to catch the World Cup Dual Moguls contest.

“This is the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen at Deer Valley in the past 10 years,” Cole McDonald said.

“At the top, we were just watching the line of cars coming from, like, Jeremy Ranch,” Jaelin Kauf added. “You can see the line of cars coming through Kimball and just this mob coming up the hill. Even at the start of finals, there were still so many people coming up the hill. We were like, ‘They’re not all going to make it for the event!’ But it’s awesome. It’s so cool that moguls skiing brings out so many people, and they all seemed to love watching it, so we love that.”

Saturday’s dual moguls event was another strong performance for the American women’s moguls team. Seven U.S. skiers qualified for the finals, matching the record they set on Thursday. Park City skiers Alli Macuga and Kasey Hogg finished in 13th and 16th, respectively.

Cole McDonald was the sole American man to make it to the round of 16, where he squared off against Elliot Vaillancourt. The Parkite was edged out 19-16 to finish 10th. Fellow Park City skier Nick Page came in 19th.

