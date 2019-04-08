Pond skimped: PCMR cancels season-end celebration

Park City Mountain Resort's season ended without its traditional flair.

On Saturday, the day before the end of PCMR's ski season, the resort canceled the 23rd annual edition of its Pond Skimming Competition, due to an equipment malfunction. The resort reported that two of three plastic liners that contain the pool that skiers and snowboarders jump into or attempt to cross in costume were ripped.

"Our mountain operations team has been working hard all morning to find a solution to fill the pond with the remaining liner, but unfortunately the pond will not hold enough water to conduct the pond skim," the resort tweeted at 10:57 a.m. Saturday.

That explanation, however, didn't hold water with some skiers, several of whom expressed their displeasure on Twitter.

PCMR representatives declined to comment on the cancellation and on whether hopeful pond skimmers who paid the $35 registration fee had been refunded.

The pond skim is near to the hearts of skiers who often invest in costumes and plan a day around the event, traditionally the penultimate day of PCMR's ski season and a staple of resorts around North America.

Recommended Stories For You

"Obviously, this is a major disappointment to our participants and to our team, and we sincerely apologize to the contestants and our guests for canceling this year's event," Park City Mountain's Twitter account read following the cancellation.

It was unclear if next year's event will be a re-do of Park City's 23rd annual Pond Skimming Competition or if the mountain will simply call it the 24th annual Pond Skimming Competition.

Either way, PCMR regulars will likely remember the absence of this season's skim.