Prep Report
PARK CITY FOOTBALL
Results: Won 35-30 over Wasatch on Friday, Aug. 16
Upcoming: Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. vs. West — Dozier Field, Park City High School
PARK CITY GIRLS SOCCER (2-2-1)
Results: Won 4-2 over Provo on Tuesday, Aug. 20
Lost 6-2 to Maple Mountain on Thursday, Aug. 22
Upcoming: Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. vs. Salem Hills — Stadium Field, Park City Ice Arena
Thursday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. at Payson — Payson High School, Payson, Utah
PARK CITY BOYS GOLF (4-0)
Results: Won match at Fox Hollow Golf Course in American Fork, Utah on Tuesday, Aug. 13 by shooting a 291. Individual scores were led by Ryan Wright with a 70, Eli Kimche and Jackson Holman with 73’s, Wyatt Peterson 75, Charlie Dalton 77, Tucker Lee 79, Charlie Taylor 81 and Brayden Drury 83.
Upcoming: Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m. vs. Maple Mountain — Spanish Oaks Golf Course, Spanish Fork, Utah
PARK CITY GIRLS TENNIS
Upcoming: Thursday, Aug. 29 vs. Payson at 4 p.m. — MARC
SOUTH SUMMIT GIRLS SOCCER (0-3-1)
Results: Lost 9-2 to Carbon on Tuesday, Aug. 20
Upcoming: Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 3:30 p.m. at Emery — Emery High School, Castle Dale, Utah
SOUTH SUMMIT FOOTBALL
Results; Lost 38-9 to Milford on Friday, Aug. 16
Upcoming: Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at Beaver — Beaver High School, Beaver, Utah
SOUTH SUMMIT BOYS GOLF
Upcoming: Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 8 a.m. — Wasatch Mountain Golf Course, Midway, Utah
SOUTH SUMMIT VOLLEYBALL
Upcoming: Tuesday, Aug. 27 vs. Tooele at 6 p.m. — South Summit High School
SOUTH SUMMIT CROSS COUNTRY
Upcoming: Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. — Judge Memorial High School
NORTH SUMMIT FOOTBALL
Results: Won 28-0 over Uintah on Friday, Aug. 16
Upcoming: Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. vs. North Sevier — North Summit High School
NORTH SUMMIT VOLLEYBALL
Upcoming: Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. at Union — Union High School
NORTH SUMMIT BOYS GOLF
Upcoming: Wednesday, Aug. 28 at TBD. vs. Monticello — The Hideout Golf Course, Monticello, Utah
NORTH SUMMIT CROSS COUNTRY
Upcoming: Saturday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. — Cedar City, Utah
Friday, Aug. 30 at 3 p.m. — Monticello, Utah
