Prep Report

PARK CITY FOOTBALL

Results: Won 35-30 over Wasatch on Friday, Aug. 16

Upcoming: Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. vs. West — Dozier Field, Park City High School

PARK CITY GIRLS SOCCER (2-2-1)

Results: Won 4-2 over Provo on Tuesday, Aug. 20

Lost 6-2 to Maple Mountain on Thursday, Aug. 22

Upcoming: Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. vs. Salem Hills — Stadium Field, Park City Ice Arena

Thursday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. at Payson — Payson High School, Payson, Utah

PARK CITY BOYS GOLF (4-0)

Results: Won match at Fox Hollow Golf Course in American Fork, Utah on Tuesday, Aug. 13 by shooting a 291. Individual scores were led by Ryan Wright with a 70, Eli Kimche and Jackson Holman with 73’s, Wyatt Peterson 75, Charlie Dalton 77, Tucker Lee 79, Charlie Taylor 81 and Brayden Drury 83.

Upcoming: Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m. vs. Maple Mountain — Spanish Oaks Golf Course, Spanish Fork, Utah

PARK CITY GIRLS TENNIS

Upcoming: Thursday, Aug. 29 vs. Payson at 4 p.m. — MARC

SOUTH SUMMIT GIRLS SOCCER (0-3-1)

Results: Lost 9-2 to Carbon on Tuesday, Aug. 20

Upcoming: Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 3:30 p.m. at Emery — Emery High School, Castle Dale, Utah

SOUTH SUMMIT FOOTBALL

Results; Lost 38-9 to Milford on Friday, Aug. 16

Upcoming: Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at Beaver — Beaver High School, Beaver, Utah

SOUTH SUMMIT BOYS GOLF

Upcoming: Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 8 a.m. — Wasatch Mountain Golf Course, Midway, Utah

SOUTH SUMMIT VOLLEYBALL

Upcoming: Tuesday, Aug. 27 vs. Tooele at 6 p.m. — South Summit High School

SOUTH SUMMIT CROSS COUNTRY

Upcoming: Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. — Judge Memorial High School

NORTH SUMMIT FOOTBALL

Results: Won 28-0 over Uintah on Friday, Aug. 16

Upcoming: Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. vs. North Sevier — North Summit High School

NORTH SUMMIT VOLLEYBALL

Upcoming: Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. at Union — Union High School

NORTH SUMMIT BOYS GOLF

Upcoming: Wednesday, Aug. 28 at TBD. vs. Monticello — The Hideout Golf Course, Monticello, Utah

NORTH SUMMIT CROSS COUNTRY

Upcoming: Saturday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. — Cedar City, Utah

Friday, Aug. 30 at 3 p.m. — Monticello, Utah