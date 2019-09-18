Prep Report

PARK CITY FOOTBALL (5-0, 2-0 Region 10 — No. 4 in 4A)

Result: Won 59-14 over Ogden on Friday

Recap: The Miners put on absolute clinic in the second half against host Ogden, outscoring the Tigers 45-0, including a 38-point second quarter, en route to the 59-14 victory to stay undefeated on the season. It wasn’t the ideal first half for Park City as the Miners led 14-7 after the first quarter before being shutout in the second. Putting together two halves of football is what head coach Josh Montzingo wants to see from his team, and admits he’s still searching for that with the Miners.

It took awhile for the offense to get going but once it did, Park City racked up 415 yards of total offense with 251 yards coming on the ground and 164 yards via the air. Senior running back Dylan Bauer led the way on offense, punishing the Ogden defense with 129 rushing yards on 12 carries (10.8 yards per carry) and one touchdown. Junior running back Franklin Paas finished with three carries for 40 yards and one rushing touchdown. Senior quarterback Jack Skidmore went 9-for-15 from the air for 134 yards and two touchdowns, including a 53-yard strike to senior wide receiver Mark McCurdy. McCurdy continued to be an offensive weapon for Park City, catching a touchdown and throwing a 30-yard touchdown pass to fellow senior receiver Jake Kohn, who finished with three catches for 79 yards and two scores.

Defensively, the Miners continued to shine as they forced three turnovers and had eight tackles for loss. Senior defensive end Carver Rodman took up residence in the Ogden backfield, finishing with four tackles for loss, while senior linebacker Chase Johansen totaled team-high eight tackles in limited playing time. Junior defensive back Meier Bedke had one interception while McCurdy finished with two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns in the third quarter. A nice development for Montzingo was the play of his special teams unit as sophomore kicker Ryan Skidmore not only went 8-for-8 on PAT’s, he added a field goal, the first of his career.

Upcoming: Friday at 7 p.m. vs. Stansbury (3-2, 2-0 Region 10 — No. 5 in 4A)

SOUTH SUMMIT FOOTBALL (2-2 — No. 9 in 3A)

Results; Won 7-6 over Grand on Friday, Sept. 6

Recap: Bye week

Upcoming: Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at Juan Diego (1-3, No. 7 in 3A)

NORTH SUMMIT FOOTBALL (2-3, 1-1 North — No. 9 in 2A)

Results: 41-14 to Duchesne on Friday.

Recap: Unavailable

Upcoming: Friday at 7 p.m. vs. Gunnison (1-3, 1-1 North — No. 11 in 2A)

All stats courtesy of MaxPreps