Prep Report: All volleyball, all the time

PARK CITY VOLLEYBALL

(24-8, 12-2 Region 8, No. 5 in 5A)

Results: Won 3-0 over Provo on Tuesday, Nov. 5 — First round of 5A state playoffs

Won 3-1 over No. 12 Box Elder on Thursday, Nov. 7 — Second round of 5A state playoffs

Lost 3-2 to No. 4 Salem Hills on Thursday Nov. 7 — Quaterfinals of 5A state playoffs

SOUTH SUMMIT VOLLEYBALL

(19-13, 8-2 Region 13 — No. 6 in Class 3A)

Results: Went 1-2 in 3A state tournament

Won 3-0 over No. 11 Judge Memorial on Tuesday, Oct. 29

Lost 3-0 to No. 3 Richfield on Tuesday, Oct. 29

Lost 3-1 to No. 7 Carbon on Wednesday, Oct. 30

NORTH SUMMIT VOLLEYBALL

(23-11, 10-0 Region 16 — No. 2 in Class 2A)

Results: Won 3-0 over No. 15 Altamont on Friday, Nov. 1 — second round of 2A state tournament

Won 3-0 over No. 7 Gunnison Valley on Friday, Nov. 1 — quarterfinals of 2A state tournament

Won 3-0 over No. 6 Kanab on Saturday, Nov. 2 — semifinals of 2A state tournament

Lost 3-2 to No. 4 Enterprise on Saturday, Nov. 2 — championship of 2A state tournament