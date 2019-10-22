Prep Report: Are you ready for some playoff football?

PARK CITY FOOTBALL (10-0, 7-0 Region 10 — No. 1 in 4A)

Result: Won 47-6 over Cedar Valley last Wednesday

Recap: They’ve waited 10 years to hear the words but the Park City Miners are outright region champions. Following last Wednesday’s 47-6 victory over Cedar Valley, the Miners wrapped up a perfect regular season and will enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the upcoming 4A state tournament. The game was once again and offensive and defensive showcase for the Miners, as Park City racked up 47 points in the first half and held the Aviators to just 127 yards of total offense in the game.

The Miners jumped allover Cedar Valley right away, scoring on its opening possession as junior running back Franklin Paas took a handoff from quarterback Jack Skidmore and scampered 34 yards to the endzone. Park City then followed that up when wide receiver Mark McCurdy added another rushing touchdown before running back Dylan Bauer got in on the action with a score. Park City laid it own in the second quarter, scoring 29 points. McCurdy added two more scores, including a 58-yard receiving touchdown, while Skidmore rushed for a score and Paas caught a scoring touchdown. All together, the Miners racked up over 450 yards of offense in the opening half as it’s offensive starers sat out the entire second half.

Skidmore finished 5-of-9 for 112 yards and two scores while McCurdy added 125 total yards and three scores. Bauer was once again a force to be reckoned with, rushing for 172 yards on 14 carries in the first half alone, while Paas finished with 56 total yards and two scores.

For what Park City was able to accomplish on offense, the defense was as equally impressive in limiting Cedar Valley to just a late score in the first half. Linebacker Chase Johansen finished with 10 tackles and a tackle for loss while fellow linebacker Brady Baumann added six tackles and defensive end Carver Rodman finished with two tackles for loss and a sack. With the win, the Miners defense held its Region 10 opponents to just eight points per game while forcing 23 turnovers on the season.

Upcoming: Friday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. vs. winner of No. 16 Logan (2-7, 1-4 Region 11) and No. 17 Ogden (3-7, 2-5 Region 10)

SOUTH SUMMIT FOOTBALL (3-6, 1-4 Region 13 — No. 12 in 3A)

Results; Lost 45-27 to Summit Academy last Wednesday

Recap: After news broke that South Summit lost 14 of its players to a vaping issue two weeks ago, the Wildcats were forced to pull up players from its junior varsity and freshmen teams in order to field a team and finish out the regular season. After a loss to Morgan the previous week, the Wildcats needed a win badly after losing three of its previous four games heading into the postseason. Unfortunately South Summit is still waiting to break its recent skid as it fell 45-27 to Summit Academy in the regular season finale.

South Summit, considering its personnel issues, came out playing hard and found itself tied at 7 at the end of the first quarter. But it went downhill in the second quarter when Summit Academy outscored the Wildcats 21-0 in the frame to take a 28-7 lead at the break. The Wildcats were able to overcome that second quarter despite outscoring the Bears 20-17 in the second half. Freshman quarterback Caleby Thompson fnished 14-for-24 for 159 yards and one score through the air, while adding nine carries for 51 yards on the ground. Senior running back Dillon Crawford shined catching and running the ball by finishing with 26 touches for 152 yards and two scores, while freshman Juan Ramirez added a receiving touchdown.

Defensively, junior linebackers Kaleb Butikofer and Bobby Freeman each finished with seven tackles, while Freeman added two tackles for loss. Larell Fitzgerald and Crawford added six tackles apiece while Butikofer added an interception return for a touchdown.

Upcoming: Friday at 4 p.m. at No. 5 Morgan (8-1, 4-1 Region 13)

NORTH SUMMIT FOOTBALL (6-3, 4-1 North — No. 7 in 2A)

Results: Won 20-7 over Kanab last Wednesday

It’s been quite the turnaround for North Summit in the second half of the season, as the Braves have reeled off four consecutive victories to end the regular season, including last Wednesday’s 20-7 victory over Kanab in the regular season finale. After a scoreless first quarter, the Braves went into the half up 7-0 following a late touchdown and then extended that lead to 13-0 after three quarters. Both teams scored seven pints in the final frame to complete the scoring.

North Summit was sensational on defense forcing three turnovers and limiting the high-scoring Cowboys offense to just seven points and 236 total yards.

Upcoming: Friday at 5 p.m. at North Sevier (3-7, 0-6 South — No. 10 in 2A)

All stats courtesy of MaxPreps