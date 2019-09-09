Prep report: Miners dominate region foe on the gridiron

PARK CITY FOOTBALL (4-0, 1-0 Region 10 — No. 4 in 4A)

Result: Won 47-0 over visiting Uintah on Friday

Recap: With pre-region play over, the Miners continued their hot start to the season with a 47-0 dismantling of Region 10 foe Uintah Friday night. Park City did all of its damage through the first three quarters before taking its foot off the pedal, opening the game with 19 points in the first quarter, 14 more in the second and 14 more in the third to complete the scoring.

The offense racked up 468 yards of total offense as quarterback Jack Skidmore led the way with 221 yards and four touchdowns through the air while adding another 43 yards on the ground. Andrew Pederson led the way receiving with three catches for 99 yards and a touchdown, while Mark McCurdy made the most of his two catches, both going for touchdowns. Senior Jake Kohn, in his first game of the season following an injury, had two catches for 23 yards, including a leaping 16-yard touchdown catch to begin the scoring. Dylan Bauer once again anchored a run game that produced 247 yards on the ground, carrying the ball 15 times for 97 yards and three scores.

Defensively, the Miners forced five three-and-outs in the first half alone while forcing and recovering two fumbles in the game. Chase Johansen, one of the nation’s leading tacklers according to Maxpreps, had a team-high eight tackles. Brian Tinoco and Michal Biskup each recovered a fumble for the Miners. A welcome sign for Park City was the return of two-way star lineman Coco Lukrich, who after battling injuries to begin the season, returned to play three quarters.

Upcoming: Friday at 7 p.m. at Ogden (1-3, 0-1 Region 10)

SOUTH SUMMIT FOOTBALL (2-2 — No. 8 in 3A)

Results; Won 7-6 over Grand on Friday

Recap: After winning the Class 2A state championship last year, South Summit has had a rough start to the season with a jump up to Class 3A, starting the season 1-2. The Wildcats were one quarter away last Friday night from making that start 1-3, but a fourth quarter touchdown proved to be all the scoring South Summit would need as they came from behind for a 7-6 victory over Grand in Moab.

It wasn’t the prettiest of games offensively for the Wildcats, but a 47-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Payton Sanderson to Cam Sargent resulted in the only score of the game for South Summit. Treyton Sargent led the way on the ground for the Wildcats, finishing with nine carries for a team-high 67 yards, while Cam added nine carries for 51 yards. As a team, South Summit racked up 167 yards in the ground, averaging 4.2 yards per rush.

Defensively, the Wildcats struggled on pass coverage, giving up an average of 38 yards per completion, but more than made up for it in run defense by stifling the Devils to just 2.4 yards per rush. Juniors Bobby Freeman and Brice Clegg each had two sacks while Taylor Limb added an interception. Levi Fox and Dillon Crawford tied for the team high in tackles with seven apiece.

Upcoming: Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at Juan Diego (0-3, No. 10 in 3A)

NORTH SUMMIT FOOTBALL (2-2, 1-0 North — No. 9 in 2A)

Results: Won 38-6 over Layton Christian Academy on Friday.

Recap: The Braves jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the end of the first quarter following a long touchdown run by running back Cannon Richins. North Summit extended its lead to 17-0 late in the second quarter following an interception return for a touchdown but Layton Christian would score the final six points of the half, cutting the Braves lead to 17-6. The second half belonged to North Summit as it outscored the Eagles 21-0, including back-to-back touchdowns in the third quarter to seize control.

Offensively, the Braves totaled 322 yards, 165 on the ground and 157 through the air. They dominated throughout the game, being only forced into six third downs. Defensively North Summit held Layton Christian to 206 total yards, including just 33 rushing. They forced two turnovers, both of which came via interception while also holding the Eagles to 1-for-11 on third downs.

Upcoming: Friday at 7 p.m. vs. Duchesne (3-1, No. 4 in 2A)

All stats courtesy of MaxPreps