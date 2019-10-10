Prep Report: Miners football hangs a crooked number on Ben Lomond

PARK CITY FOOTBALL (8-0, 5-0 Region 10 — No. 2 in 4A)

Result: Won 70-6 over Ben Lomond last Friday

Recap: Celebrating senior night, Park City sent its seniors out in style with a dominating 70-6 victory over winless Ben Lomond. Not needing to throw the ball to get the win, the Miners racked up 405 yards on 39 carries on the ground, averaging 10.4 yards per rush. Senior Dylan Bauer led th way with 133 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown while fellow seniors Mark McCurdy, Jack Skidmore and Brady Baumann combined to add six carries for 105 yards and two scores. Skidmore also finished 3-of-6 through the air for 66 yards and two touchdown apsses, one each to McCurdy and fellow senior McKnight Pederson.

The Miners jumped out to 14-0 lead after the first quarter, and continued to build on that by taking a 35-6 lead at the break. Park City put up another 21 points in the third quarter, causing coach Josh Montzingo to pull out his starters midway through the quarter and make sure all his seniors got into the game to contribute. Montzingo has been looking to see his team play a full game and he finally got that following the victory, as the Miners put up 35 points in each half.

Senior linebacker Chase Johnansen and senior defensive end Carver Rodman each finished the game with a team-high seven tackles, with fellow senior Grant Warner finishing with two tackles for loss. The defense also finished with three takeways, two via fumbles and one from an interception, bringing Park City’s season total 22 forced turnovers on the season. Offensively, Park City was only forced into two third downs while racking up 28 first downs and 482 yards of total offense. The Miners finsihed with eight rushing touchdowns, a season-high, showacasing their physical domination on the ground after beating their previous two opponents through the air.

Upcoming: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Tooele (4-4, 3-2 Region 10 — No. 15 in 4A)

SOUTH SUMMIT FOOTBALL (3-4, 1-2 Region 13 — No. 10 in 3A)

Results; Won 49-0 over Judge Memorial last Friday

Recap: After winning the past two state championships, the Wildcats got off to a rough start this season and withouth a turn in fortune, were going to miss the upcoming state playoffs. Following Friday’s 49-0 victory over Judge Memorial in its most complete game of the season, South Summit now has hopes of making the state playoffs. The Wildcats jumped all over the Bulldogs right away, leading 21-0 after the first quarter and 42-0 at the half en route to the shuout victory.

Offensively, the Wildcats were a one-trick pony, but it worked as the Bulldogs were unable to stop the run as South Summit racked up 422 yards on the ground on 43 carries. Sophomore Brayden Crittenden was the workhorse, finishing with 115 yards on 10 carries while freshman Caleby Thompson and sophomore Treyton Sargent combined for five touchdowns on 17 carries for 144 yards. The Wildcats only attempted one throw in the game, a pass thatfell incomplete so the Wildcats decided to stick to the ground game.

Defensively, South Summit held Judge Memorial to 26 total plays, racking up four tackles for loss and three sacks. Junior Bobby Freeman led the way with five tackles while fellow junior Kaleb Butikofer finished wit four tackles. The Wildcats limited the Bulldogs to 35 rushing yards on 23 carries, a 1.5 yards per rush average, the best ratio they’ve had on the season thus far.

Upcoming: Friday at 7 p.m. vs. Morgan for senior night (7-0, 3-0 Region 13 — No. 1 in 3A)

NORTH SUMMIT FOOTBALL (5-3, 4-1 North — No. 8 in 2A)

Results: Won 50-0 over Monticello last Friday.

Recap: The Braves have now run their winning streak to 3-0 games, outscoring their opponents 129-8 in the three victories following last Friday’s 50-0 victory over the Buckaroos.

The offense has continued to shine throughout the season but for the second time in as many weeks, the defense pitched another shutout. North Summit forced four turnovers against Monticello, two of which came via interception and two from forced fumbles. The Braves held the Buckaroo offense to a 25.8 completion percentage on 31 attempts and a 1.2 yards per carry rushing the ball.

Upcoming: Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at Kanab (4-3, 3-3 South — No. 5 in 2A)

All stats courtesy of MaxPreps