Prep Report: Miners football remains undefeated

PARK CITY FOOTBALL (7-0, 4-0 Region 10 — No. 2 in 4A)

Result: Won 42-16 over No. 6 Mountain View last Friday

Recap: Facing their second top-6 team in as many weeks, Park City continued to make statements to the rest of Class 4A that it’s a true threat to win the state championship following the Miners 42-16 victory at previously undefeated Mountain View. Park City dominated the first three quarters of the game, jumping out to a 35-0 lead thanks to strong play on both sides of the ball. The Miners went into the game knowing it would have a chance to take advantage of the smaller Mountain View cornerbacks, so with wide receivers Mark McCurdy and Jake Kohn both standing at least 6-feet tall, quarterback Jack Skidmore had a field day throwing the ball. Skidmore finished 9-of-13 for 272 yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yard scoring strike to McCurdy.

The Miners jumped all over Mountain View from the start, scoring on their opening drive before a Skidmore-to-Kohn connection later in the first quarter made it 14-0. Park City made the score 21-0 after the defense stopped the Bruins on fourth down, resulting in a Dylan Bauer touchdown run. The Miners opened up the third quarter with a Bauer touchdown run on their opening possession before the 75-yard touchdown to McCurdy ended the third quarter.

Showing some fight, Mountain View outscored the Miners 16-7 in the final quarter, with Bauer getting his third touchdown of the game, this time coming from a Skidmore pass. Bauer finished the game with 160 yards on 20 carries while McCurdy added 43 yards on three carries, as Park City finished with 540 total yards of offense. McCurdy added 120 yards receiving while Kohn finished with 101 yards.

Mountain View entered the game with one of the higher-scoring offenses in the state, and with a talented dual-threat quarterback named Duce Anderson. But he had yet to see a defense as athletic as Park City’s and the Miners made sure he never found a rhythm until it was too late. Anderson finished the game competing 25-of-39 passes for 244 yards and two scores, all numbers significantly below his season averages. As a unit, the Miners limited the Bruins to just 21 yards rushing and 263 total yards. Senior linebacker Chase Johansen was a monster, finishing with 11 tackles and three tackles for loss, as the Park City defense as a whole ended up with nine tackles for loss.

Upcoming: Friday at 7 p.m. vs. Ben Lomond (0-7, 0-4 Region 10 — No. 21 in 4A)

SOUTH SUMMIT FOOTBALL (2-4, 0-2 Region 13 — No. 10 in 3A)

Results; Lost 28-13 to Grantsville last Friday

Recap: It was another rough offensive performance for the Wildcats Friday night, as they were held to 285 total yards in their 28-13 loss to visiting Grantsville. After a scoreless first quarter by both teams, South Summit got on the board with a rushing touchdown by running back Dillon Crawford. But it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats went into the half trailing 14-7 despite the struggles throwing the ball. South Summit was once again held scoreless, this time in the third quarter while Grantsville’s touchdown made the score 20-7 entering the final frame. South Summit was unable to overcome the deficit, being outscored 8-6 despite a rushing touchdown by freshman quarterback Caleby Thompson.

Offensively, Crawford finished with 120 yards on 15 carries, being the lone bright spot offensively with a 69-yard rush. Quarterback Payton Sanderson was under duress all game, struggling to get the passing attack going by finishing 8-for-23 for 93 yards. Thompson completed 3-of-5 passes for the Wildcats for 40 yards, leading to a potential quarterback controversy the rest of the season. Bobby Freeman continues to shine defensively for the Wildcats, finishing with two tackles for loss while Larell Fitzgerald led the team with nine total tackles.

Upcoming: Friday at 7 p.m. at Judge Memorial (1-6, 0-2 Region 13 — No. 18 in 3A)

NORTH SUMMIT FOOTBALL (4-3, 3-1 North — No. 9 in 2A)

Results: Won 38-0 over Rich last Friday.

Recap: For the first time this season, the Braves have won back-to-back games, following their shutout victory over Rich High School. Last week, North Summit put up a season-high 41 points that saw the offense shine but this week, it was all about the defense. The Braves finished with two interceptions and forced three fumbles, holding Rich to just 74 yards of total offense in the win.

Upcoming: Friday at 7 p.m. vs. Monticello (4-2, 1-1 North — No. 10 in 2A)

All stats courtesy of MaxPreps