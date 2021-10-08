Prep report: Miners girls tennis in the hunt at states

Park City High School’s Elle Martin returns a volley during her first single matchup on Thursday against Spanish Fork High School’s Kayla Huish at the Liberty Park tennis complex as part of the Class 5A girls tennis championships.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Park City

Park City’s girls tennis team is in a tie for second place at the Class 5A state tennis tournament after a successful day on the court on Thursday. The Miners are tied with Timpview at eight points after all four of Park City’s positions that qualified for the state tournament won their matches to advance to the semifinals. The state tournament wraps up on Saturday at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.

Park City’s volleyball team defeated East Thursday night and will go on the road to a tournament at Skyridge this weekend.

Additionally, the Miners’ mountain bike team will head out on Saturday to its last race of the regular season at Vernal.

South Summit

South Summit’s football team remains undefeated after a 49-0 win over winless Judge Memorial on Thursday night. The Wildcats are the No. 2 team in Class 2A in RPI behind Beaver.

The Wildcats volleyball team swept Layton Christian Academy on Tuesday to improve to 13-7 on the season. South Summit has won four of its last five matches.

South Summit’s girls soccer team faces Grand County in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament on Saturday. The Wildcats will be the 19th seed when they face the No. 14 Red Devils.

South Summit will be represented at ’s Class 3A girls tennis state tournament by sophomore Kathryn Froerer in third singles and junior Jet Russell and junior Maya Grajek in second doubles.

North Summit

The North Summit volleyball team’s three-match winning streak came to an end with a 3-2 loss to Gunnison Valley on Thursday. The Braves are 10-9 on the season heading into this weekend’s tournament but 4-2 against Region 16 opponents, with both losses against Gunnison Valley.

The Braves’ girls soccer team lost their last game of the regular season 4-1 to American Heritage. North Summit ends the regular season with a record of 3-10.