Prep Report: Miners volleyball earns victory in pair of matches

PARK CITY GIRLS SOCCER (5-3-1, 4-2-1 Region 8)

Results: Won 4-1 over Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Sept. 3

Loss 4-1 to Maple Mountain on Thursday, Sept. 5

Upcoming: Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. at Provo — Provo High School

Thursday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. vs. Maple Mountain — Stadium Field, Park City Ice Arena

PARK CITY VOLLEYBALL (8-5, 2-1 Region 8)

Results: Won 3-2 over Salem Hills on Tuesday, Sept. 10

Won 3-1 over Spanish Fork on Thursday, Sept. 12

Upcoming: Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. at Payson

Thursday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. vs. Provo

PARK CITY BOYS GOLF

Results: Won Region 8 Tournament at Wasatch Mountain State Park Golf Course — Wyatt Peterson took home top honors with a 1-under 71

Upcoming: Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 9 a.m. vs. Spanish Fork — Park Meadows Golf Club, Park City, Utah

PARK CITY GIRLS TENNIS (5-0)

Results: Won 5-0 over Provo on Tuesday, Sept. 10

Won 3-2 over Spanish Fork on Thursday, Sept. 12

Upcoming: Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 4 p.m. at Springville

Thursday, Sept. 19, vs. Maple Mountain at 4 p.m. — MARC

SOUTH SUMMIT BOYS GOLF

Upcoming: Monday, Sept. 23 vs. Summit Academy — Glenmoor Golf Course, South Jordan, Utah

Tuesday, Sept. 24 — Region Championships — Soldier Hollow Golf Course, Midway, Utah

SOUTH SUMMIT GIRLS SOCCER (0-7-1, 0-3 Region 13)

Results: Lost 5-2 to Summit Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 10

Lost 9-0 to Grantsville on Thursday, Sept. 12

Upcoming: Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 3:30 p.m. vs. Providence Hall

Thursday, Sept. 19 at 3:30 p.m. at Morgan

SOUTH SUMMIT VOLLEYBALL (5-6)

Results: Went 1-6 at Evanston Tournament on Friday/Saturday, Sept. 6/7 — Evanston, Wyoming

Won 3-0 over Logan on Thursday, Sept. 12

Upcoming: Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Judge Memorial

Thursday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at Grantsville

SOUTH SUMMIT CROSS COUNTRY

Upcoming: Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m. — Open Region — Summit Academy High School

SOUTH SUMMIT GIRLS TENNIS

Upcoming: Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 3:30 p.m. vs. Judge Memorial

Thursday, Sept. 19, at 3:30 p.m. vs. Rowland Hall

NORTH SUMMIT VOLLEYBALL (2-9)

Results: Went 2-6 at Evanston Tournament on Friday/Saturday, Sept. 6/7 — Evanston, Wyoming

Lost 3-1 to Sky View on Thursday, Sept. 12

Upcoming: Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Altamont

Thursday, Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Gunnison Valley

NORTH SUMMIT BOYS GOLF

Upcoming: Monday, Sept. 16 at TBD — North Region Championships — Carbon Country Club, Helper, Utah

NORTH SUMMIT GIRLS SOCCER (0-5, 0-3 North Region)

Results: Lost 4-2 to Utah Military Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 10

Lost 8-0 to St. Joseph on Thursday, Sept. 12

Upcoming: Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. vs. Waterford

NORTH SUMMIT CROSS COUNTRY

Upcoming: Saturday, Sept. 14, at 9 a.m. at BYU Autumn Classic — Provo, Utah

Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m. — North Region Race — North Summit High School