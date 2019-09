Prep Report: Miners Volleyball rolls over Payson, Provo

PARK CITY GIRLS SOCCER (6-5-1, 5-4-1 Region 8)

Results: Loss 2-1 (OT) to Provo on Tuesday, Sept. 17

Loss 4-1 to Maple Mountain on Thursday, Sept. 19

Upcoming: Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m. at Salem Hills

Thursday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. vs. Payson

PARK CITY VOLLEYBALL (10-3, 4-1 Region 8)

Results: Won 3-0 over Payson on Tuesday, Sept. 17

Won 3-0 over Provo on Thursday, Sept. 19

Upcoming: Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6:15 p.m. at Springville

Thursday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. vs. Wasatch

PARK CITY BOYS GOLF

Results: Won Region 8 Championships Park Meadows Golf Club, Park City, Utah

Eli Kimche named Individual Champion while Wyatt Peterson (2), Ryan Wright (4), Tucker Lee (5) and Charlie Dalton (6) all took home top overall honors

PARK CITY GIRLS TENNIS (7-0)

Results: Won 5-0 over Springville on Tuesday, Sept. 17

Won 4-1 over Maple Mountain on Thursday, Sept. 19

Upcoming: Thursday, Oct. 3 at Region Tournament — Provo High School

Friday, Oct. 3 at Region Tournament — Provo High School

PARK CITY CROSS COUNTRY

Upcoming: Saturday, Sept. 21 at Wasatch Rendezvous — Cottonwood Complex, Salt Lake City

Friday, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. at Park City Invitational — Quinn’s Junction

SOUTH SUMMIT BOYS GOLF

Upcoming: Monday, Sept. 23 vs. Summit Academy — Glenmoor Golf Course, South Jordan, Utah

Tuesday, Sept. 24 — Region Championships — Soldier Hollow Golf Course, Midway, Utah

SOUTH SUMMIT GIRLS SOCCER (0-9-1, 0-5 Region 13)

Results: Lost 2-0 to Providence Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 17

Lost 11-0 to Morgan on Thursday, Sept. 19

Upcoming: Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 5:30 p.m. at Judge Memorial

Thursday, Sept. 26 at TBD. vs. Summit Academy

SOUTH SUMMIT VOLLEYBALL (6-6, 1-0 Region 13)

Results: Won 3-1 over Judge Memorial on Tuesday, Sept. 17

Won 3-0 over Grantsville on Thursday, Sept. 19

Upcoming: Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. vs. Morgan

Thursday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at Providence Hall

SOUTH SUMMIT CROSS COUNTRY

Upcoming: Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. — Open Region — Grantsville Reservoir

Friday, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. at Park City Invitational — Quinn’s Junction

SOUTH SUMMIT GIRLS TENNIS

Upcoming: Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 3:30 p.m. at APA

Thursday, Sept. 26, at 3:30 p.m. vs. Grantsville

NORTH SUMMIT VOLLEYBALL (4-9, 2-0 Region 16)

Results: Won 3-0 over Altamont on Tuesday, Sept. 17

Won 3-2 over Gunnison Valley on Thursday, Sept. 19

Upcoming: Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Duchesne

Friday, Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Monticello

NORTH SUMMIT BOYS GOLF

Upcoming: Wednesday, Sept. 25 at TBD — 2A State Championships — Rose Park Golf Course, Salt Lake City

Thursday, Sept. 26 at TBD — 2A State Championships — Rose Park Golf Course, Salt Lake City

NORTH SUMMIT GIRLS SOCCER (0-6, 0-4 Region 16)

Results: Lost 7-3 to Waterford on Tuesday, Sept. 17

Upcoming: Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. at Rowland Hall-St. Mark’s

Thursday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. at Utah Military Academy-Hillfield

NORTH SUMMIT CROSS COUNTRY

Upcoming: Saturday, Sept. 21, at 9 a.m. at Salt Lake Classic — Corner Canyon High School, Draper, Utah

Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. — North Region Race — Duchesne High School