Prep report: Miners volleyball scores pair of victories as playoffs loom

Sports | October 27, 2019

Park City junior setter Maya Lopansri sets the ball while senior middle blocker Izzy Sandston in the first set of its match against Spanish Fork on Sept. 12. The Miners went on to win 3-1 in their first season competing in class 5A. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)
PARK CITY VOLLEYBALL (21-7, 11-2 Region 8)

Results: Won 3-0 over Springville on Tuesday

Won 3-1 over Wasatch on Thursday

Upcoming: Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. at Provo

Opening round of the Class 5A state playoffs on Nov. 5

PARK CITY CROSS COUNTRY

Results: Boys took home seventh place at the Class 5A state championships on Wednesday

Reese McGrath (19th, 16:12.4), Will Henry (38th, 16:30.7), Kaleb Barnhart (51st, 16:38.0), Bennett Diamond (81st, 16:53.4) and Shane Hilton (89th, 17:03.3) all scored for the Miners

Girls took home fourth place at the Class 5A state championships on Wednesday

Elena Grissom (13th, 19:13.6), Ava Coccaro (14th, 19:14.6), Mackenna Doilney (29th, 19:45.7), Sydney LaPine (44th, 20:03.7) and Erika Skylling (68th, 20:37.0) all scored for the Miners.

SOUTH SUMMIT VOLLEYBA

LL (18-11, 8-2 Region 13 — No. 6 in Class 3A)

Results: Won 3-0 over South Academy on Tuesday

Upcoming: Tuesday, Oct. 29 vs. No. 11 Judge Memorial at 10:30 a.m. — second round of Class 3A state playoffs, Utah Valley University

NORTH SUMMIT VOLLEYBALL (20-10, 10-0 Region 16 — No. 2 in Class 2A)

Results: Won 3-0 over Rich on Thursday

Upcoming: Friday, Nov. 1 vs. winner of No. 15 Altamont-No. 18 Draper APA at 10:30 a.m. — second round of Class 3A state playoffs, Utah Valley University

