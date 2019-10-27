Prep report: Miners volleyball scores pair of victories as playoffs loom

PARK CITY VOLLEYBALL (21-7, 11-2 Region 8)

Results: Won 3-0 over Springville on Tuesday

Won 3-1 over Wasatch on Thursday

Upcoming: Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. at Provo

Opening round of the Class 5A state playoffs on Nov. 5

PARK CITY CROSS COUNTRY

Results: Boys took home seventh place at the Class 5A state championships on Wednesday

Reese McGrath (19th, 16:12.4), Will Henry (38th, 16:30.7), Kaleb Barnhart (51st, 16:38.0), Bennett Diamond (81st, 16:53.4) and Shane Hilton (89th, 17:03.3) all scored for the Miners

Girls took home fourth place at the Class 5A state championships on Wednesday

Elena Grissom (13th, 19:13.6), Ava Coccaro (14th, 19:14.6), Mackenna Doilney (29th, 19:45.7), Sydney LaPine (44th, 20:03.7) and Erika Skylling (68th, 20:37.0) all scored for the Miners.

SOUTH SUMMIT VOLLEYBA

Results: Won 3-0 over South Academy on Tuesday

Upcoming: Tuesday, Oct. 29 vs. No. 11 Judge Memorial at 10:30 a.m. — second round of Class 3A state playoffs, Utah Valley University

NORTH SUMMIT VOLLEYBALL (20-10, 10-0 Region 16 — No. 2 in Class 2A)

Results: Won 3-0 over Rich on Thursday

Upcoming: Friday, Nov. 1 vs. winner of No. 15 Altamont-No. 18 Draper APA at 10:30 a.m. — second round of Class 3A state playoffs, Utah Valley University