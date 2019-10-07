Prep Report: Park City girls soccer splits a pair
PARK CITY GIRLS SOCCER (9-6-1, 8-5-1 Region 8)
Results: Won 3-0 over Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Oct. 1
Lost 3-0 to Springville on Oct. 3
Upcoming: State Playoffs vs. TBD on Thursday, Oct. 10 — Stadium Field, Park City Ice Arena
PARK CITY VOLLEYBALL (13-4, 7-2 Region 8)
Results: Won 3-2 over Maple Mountain on Tuesday, Oct. 1
Lost 3-0 to Salem Hills on Thursday, Oct. 3
Upcoming: Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. at Spanish Fork
Thursday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. vs.Payson
PARK CITY BOYS GOLF
Results: Took third place at the 5A State Championship Tournament on Monday, Sept. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Wasatch Mountain Golf Course in Wasatch County. Senior Jackson Holman finished fourth overall, senior Wyatt Peterson finished in eighth place, Ryan finished in 15th place while Eli Kimche and Charlie Taylor finished in 19th place.
PARK CITY GIRLS TENNIS
Upcoming: Thursday, Oct. 10 at 5A State Tournament — Liberty Park, Salt Lake City
Saturday, Oct. 12 at 5A State Tournament — Liberty Park, Salt Lake City
PARK CITY CROSS COUNTRY
Upcoming: Friday, Oct. 11 at Region 8 Championships at 3 p.m. — Spanish Fork
SOUTH SUMMIT VOLLEYBALL (10-7, 5-1 Region 13)
Results: Won 3-0 over Summit Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 1
Won 3-0 over Judge Memorial on Thursday, Oct. 3
Upcoming: Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. vs. Grantsville
Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at Morgan
SOUTH SUMMIT GIRLS SOCCER (1-12-1, 1-8 Region 13)
Results: Lost 9-1 to Grantsville on Tuesday, Oct. 1
Won 2-0 over Providence Hall on Thursday, Oct. 3
Upcoming: Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 3:30 p.m. vs. Morgan
SOUTH SUMMIT CROSS COUNTRY
Upcoming: Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 3:30 p.m. — Titan Invite — Lakeside Park, Orem
SOUTH SUMMIT GIRLS TENNIS
Upcoming: Friday, Oct. 11 at TBD — 3A State Championships
Saturday, Oct. 12 at TBD — 3A State Championships
NORTH SUMMIT VOLLEYBALL (8-9, 6-0 Region 16)
Results: Won 3-1 over Monitcello on Friday, Sept. 27
Won 3-0 over North Sevier on Tuesday, Oct. 1
Won 3-0 over Altamont on Thursday, Oct. 3
Upcoming: Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Gunnison Valley
Thursday, Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Duchesne
NORTH SUMMIT GIRLS SOCCER (0-10, 0-7 Region 16)
Results: Lost 9-1 to St. Joseph’s on Tuesday, Oct. 1
Upcoming: Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. at Waterford
Friday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. vs. Draper APA
NORTH SUMMIT CROSS COUNTRY
Upcoming: Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. — Region Championships — North Sevier, Salina
