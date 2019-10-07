Prep Report: Park City girls soccer splits a pair

PARK CITY GIRLS SOCCER (9-6-1, 8-5-1 Region 8)

Results: Won 3-0 over Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Oct. 1

Lost 3-0 to Springville on Oct. 3

Upcoming: State Playoffs vs. TBD on Thursday, Oct. 10 — Stadium Field, Park City Ice Arena

PARK CITY VOLLEYBALL (13-4, 7-2 Region 8)

Results: Won 3-2 over Maple Mountain on Tuesday, Oct. 1

Lost 3-0 to Salem Hills on Thursday, Oct. 3

Upcoming: Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. at Spanish Fork

Thursday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. vs.Payson

PARK CITY BOYS GOLF

Results: Took third place at the 5A State Championship Tournament on Monday, Sept. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Wasatch Mountain Golf Course in Wasatch County. Senior Jackson Holman finished fourth overall, senior Wyatt Peterson finished in eighth place, Ryan finished in 15th place while Eli Kimche and Charlie Taylor finished in 19th place.

PARK CITY GIRLS TENNIS

Upcoming: Thursday, Oct. 10 at 5A State Tournament — Liberty Park, Salt Lake City

Saturday, Oct. 12 at 5A State Tournament — Liberty Park, Salt Lake City

PARK CITY CROSS COUNTRY

Upcoming: Friday, Oct. 11 at Region 8 Championships at 3 p.m. — Spanish Fork

SOUTH SUMMIT VOLLEYBALL (10-7, 5-1 Region 13)

Results: Won 3-0 over Summit Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 1

Won 3-0 over Judge Memorial on Thursday, Oct. 3

Upcoming: Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. vs. Grantsville

Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at Morgan

SOUTH SUMMIT GIRLS SOCCER (1-12-1, 1-8 Region 13)

Results: Lost 9-1 to Grantsville on Tuesday, Oct. 1

Won 2-0 over Providence Hall on Thursday, Oct. 3

Upcoming: Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 3:30 p.m. vs. Morgan

SOUTH SUMMIT CROSS COUNTRY

Upcoming: Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 3:30 p.m. — Titan Invite — Lakeside Park, Orem

SOUTH SUMMIT GIRLS TENNIS

Upcoming: Friday, Oct. 11 at TBD — 3A State Championships

Saturday, Oct. 12 at TBD — 3A State Championships

NORTH SUMMIT VOLLEYBALL (8-9, 6-0 Region 16)

Results: Won 3-1 over Monitcello on Friday, Sept. 27

Won 3-0 over North Sevier on Tuesday, Oct. 1

Won 3-0 over Altamont on Thursday, Oct. 3

Upcoming: Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Gunnison Valley

Thursday, Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Duchesne

NORTH SUMMIT GIRLS SOCCER (0-10, 0-7 Region 16)

Results: Lost 9-1 to St. Joseph’s on Tuesday, Oct. 1

Upcoming: Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. at Waterford

Friday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. vs. Draper APA

NORTH SUMMIT CROSS COUNTRY

Upcoming: Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. — Region Championships — North Sevier, Salina