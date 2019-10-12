Prep Report: Park City girls tennis starts postseason strong

PARK CITY GIRLS SOCCER (10-6-1, 8-5-1 Region 8)

Results: Won 3-1 over Bountiful on Thursday, Oct. 10 in first round of 5A state playoffs

Upcoming: Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. at Skyline — Second round of 5A state playoffs

PARK CITY VOLLEYBALL (15-4, 9-2 Region 8)

Results: Won 3-1 over Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Oct. 8

Won 3-0 over Payson on Thursday, Oct. 10

Upcoming: Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. at Provo

Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. vs Springville

PARK CITY BOYS GOLF

Results: Took third place at the 5A State Championship Tournament on Monday, Sept. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Wasatch Mountain Golf Course in Wasatch County. Senior Jackson Holman finished fourth overall, senior Wyatt Peterson finished in eighth place, Ryan finished in 15th place while Eli Kimche and Charlie Taylor finished in 19th place.

PARK CITY GIRLS TENNIS

Results: No. 2 singles freshman Olivia Tarmina (2-0) defeated Ava Hansen of Skyline (6-0, 6-1) and AlexAnna Leishman of East (6-0, 6-4) to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

No. 3 singles senior Brooklyn Thompson (2-0) defeated Tae’a Rees of Orem (6-3, 6-2) and Jane Reese of Olympus (6-4, 4-6, 6-4) to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

No. 1 singles freshman Elle Martin (1-1) defeated Anzley Stohle of Olympus (6-1, 6-3) before losing to Sicely Ferreira of Woods Cross (1-6, 1-6) and being eliminated in the quarterfinals.

No. 1 doubles of sophomore Daniela Santos and sophomore Lauren Allen (0-1) lost to Anika Boyden and Lucy Carlson of East (7-6, 1-6, 1-6) to be eliminated in the first round.

Upcoming: Tarmina will play Macy Richards of Woods Cross on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 5A State Tournament — Liberty Park, Salt Lake City

Thompson will play Emma Epperson of Woods Cross on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 5A State Tournament — Liberty Park, Salt Lake City

PARK CITY CROSS COUNTRY

Upcoming: Wednesday, Oct. 23 at UHSAA 5A State Championships at 10 a.m. — Sugar House Park, Salt Lake City

SOUTH SUMMIT VOLLEYBALL (11-8, 6-2 Region 13)

Results: Won 3-0 over Grantsville on Tuesday, Oct. 8

Lost 3-0 to Morgan on Thursday, Oct. 10

Upcoming: Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at Providence Hall

Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. vs. Summit Academy

SOUTH SUMMIT GIRLS SOCCER (1-13-1, 1-9 Region 13)

Results: Lost 8-0 to Morgan on Tuesday, Oct. 8

Upcoming: Saturday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. at Grand County — First round of 3A state playoffs

SOUTH SUMMIT CROSS COUNTRY

Upcoming: Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 3:30 p.m. — Region 13 Championships — Cottonwood Complex, Millcreek

SOUTH SUMMIT GIRLS TENNIS

Upcoming: Saturday, Oct. 12 at TBD — 3A State Championships

NORTH SUMMIT VOLLEYBALL (10-9, 8-0 Region 16)

Results: Won 3-0 over Gunnison Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 8

Won 3-0 over Duchesne on Thursday, Oct. 10

Upcoming: Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Monticello

Thursday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. vs. North Sevier

NORTH SUMMIT GIRLS SOCCER (0-11, 0-8 Region 16)

Results: Lost 13-0 to Waterford on Tuesday, Oct. 8

Lost 6-4 to Draper APA on Thursday, Oct. 10

Upcoming: Wednesday, Oct 16 at 4 p.m. at Parowan — First round of 2A state playoffs

NORTH SUMMIT CROSS COUNTRY

Upcoming: Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. — Region 16 Championships — North Sevier, Salina