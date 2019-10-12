Prep Report: Park City girls tennis starts postseason strong
PARK CITY GIRLS SOCCER (10-6-1, 8-5-1 Region 8)
Results: Won 3-1 over Bountiful on Thursday, Oct. 10 in first round of 5A state playoffs
Upcoming: Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. at Skyline — Second round of 5A state playoffs
PARK CITY VOLLEYBALL (15-4, 9-2 Region 8)
Results: Won 3-1 over Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Oct. 8
Won 3-0 over Payson on Thursday, Oct. 10
Upcoming: Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. at Provo
Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. vs Springville
PARK CITY BOYS GOLF
Results: Took third place at the 5A State Championship Tournament on Monday, Sept. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Wasatch Mountain Golf Course in Wasatch County. Senior Jackson Holman finished fourth overall, senior Wyatt Peterson finished in eighth place, Ryan finished in 15th place while Eli Kimche and Charlie Taylor finished in 19th place.
PARK CITY GIRLS TENNIS
Results: No. 2 singles freshman Olivia Tarmina (2-0) defeated Ava Hansen of Skyline (6-0, 6-1) and AlexAnna Leishman of East (6-0, 6-4) to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.
No. 3 singles senior Brooklyn Thompson (2-0) defeated Tae’a Rees of Orem (6-3, 6-2) and Jane Reese of Olympus (6-4, 4-6, 6-4) to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.
No. 1 singles freshman Elle Martin (1-1) defeated Anzley Stohle of Olympus (6-1, 6-3) before losing to Sicely Ferreira of Woods Cross (1-6, 1-6) and being eliminated in the quarterfinals.
No. 1 doubles of sophomore Daniela Santos and sophomore Lauren Allen (0-1) lost to Anika Boyden and Lucy Carlson of East (7-6, 1-6, 1-6) to be eliminated in the first round.
Upcoming: Tarmina will play Macy Richards of Woods Cross on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 5A State Tournament — Liberty Park, Salt Lake City
Thompson will play Emma Epperson of Woods Cross on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 5A State Tournament — Liberty Park, Salt Lake City
PARK CITY CROSS COUNTRY
Upcoming: Wednesday, Oct. 23 at UHSAA 5A State Championships at 10 a.m. — Sugar House Park, Salt Lake City
SOUTH SUMMIT VOLLEYBALL (11-8, 6-2 Region 13)
Results: Won 3-0 over Grantsville on Tuesday, Oct. 8
Lost 3-0 to Morgan on Thursday, Oct. 10
Upcoming: Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at Providence Hall
Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. vs. Summit Academy
SOUTH SUMMIT GIRLS SOCCER (1-13-1, 1-9 Region 13)
Results: Lost 8-0 to Morgan on Tuesday, Oct. 8
Upcoming: Saturday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. at Grand County — First round of 3A state playoffs
SOUTH SUMMIT CROSS COUNTRY
Upcoming: Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 3:30 p.m. — Region 13 Championships — Cottonwood Complex, Millcreek
SOUTH SUMMIT GIRLS TENNIS
Upcoming: Saturday, Oct. 12 at TBD — 3A State Championships
NORTH SUMMIT VOLLEYBALL (10-9, 8-0 Region 16)
Results: Won 3-0 over Gunnison Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 8
Won 3-0 over Duchesne on Thursday, Oct. 10
Upcoming: Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Monticello
Thursday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. vs. North Sevier
NORTH SUMMIT GIRLS SOCCER (0-11, 0-8 Region 16)
Results: Lost 13-0 to Waterford on Tuesday, Oct. 8
Lost 6-4 to Draper APA on Thursday, Oct. 10
Upcoming: Wednesday, Oct 16 at 4 p.m. at Parowan — First round of 2A state playoffs
NORTH SUMMIT CROSS COUNTRY
Upcoming: Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. — Region 16 Championships — North Sevier, Salina
Two Park City singles players advance to the semifinals of the 5A state tennis playoffs