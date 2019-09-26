Prep Report: South Summit blanked by Juan Diego

PARK CITY FOOTBALL (6-0, 3-0 Region 10 — No. 2 in 4A)

Result: Won 38-14 over No. 5 Stansbury last Friday

Recap: Entering last Friday’s game, it was an understatement to say the Miners had struggled with Stansbury over the course of the decade. In 9 meetings, Park City was 1-8 against the Stallions, including last season’s 47-27 loss. Now it’s safe to say that the Miners have overcome the problem after dismantling Stansbury 38-14, a game in which in the final score wasn’t indicative of how much Park City dominated.

The Miners racked up 535 yards of total offense, including 21 first downs in the victory. As per the season, Park City was led by its three-headed monster of quarterback Jack Skidmore, running back Dylan Bauer and wide receiver Mark McCurdy. Skidmore was 9-of-14 through the air for 187 yards and a touchdown while adding nine carries for 63 yards and a score on the ground. Bauer was the workhorse running the ball, overpowering the Stansbury defense to the tune of 20 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two touchdown runs greater than 50 yards called back due to penalty. McCurdy finished with 212 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, including a 93-yard reception and a 48-yard rush.

Defensively, Park City put on a clinic as the more disciplined, athletic and physical unit. Chase Johansen led the Miners with 12 tackles while fellow lineback Brady Baumann and safety Kirby Baynes each added 10 tackles. Baumann practically lived in the Stallions backfield, finishing with three tackles for loss while Grant Warner added two tackles for loss. McCurdy and linebacker Ray Rivera each added interceptions.

The Miners opened the game with a long drive that resulted in a field goal by Ryan Skidmore. After forcing a turnover on downs defensively, Park City turned the ball over on its next possession where the Stallions took the lead following a receiving touchdown. But it was all Park City from there as the Miners scored the next 28 points, including taking a 24-7 lead at the half. After trailing for the first time all season, the Miners responded with a long touchdown drive to take back the lead that Bauer Skidmore punched in following a quarterback keeper. After a three-and-out by the Miners defense, Park City gave the Stallions a heavy dose of Bauer as he finished off the drive with a two-yard touchdown run. That set the stage for McCurdy’s 48-yard touchdown run and ensuing 93-yard touchdown catch. Leading 31-7 midway early in the fourth quarter, Stansbury got on the board again to cut the deficit to 17 and giving the Stallions a bit of hope. However, it was short-lived as Bauer ripped off a 70-yard touchdown run on the first play of the ensuing drive, putting the game out of reach.

Upcoming: Friday at 7 p.m. at Mountain View (6-0, 3-0 Region 10 — No. 6 in 4A)

SOUTH SUMMIT FOOTBALL (2-3, 0-1 Region 13 — No. 9 in 3A)

Results; Lost 31-0 to Juan Diego last Friday

Recap: Following a bye the previous week, South Summit came out flat on Friday night and was defeated 31-0 by Juan Diego. The Wildcats played Juan Diego tough in the opening quarter, leading to a 0-0 draw before giving up 14 points in the second and third quarters to put the game out of reach.

Payton Sanderson, under constant pressure all night, struggled throwing the ball by finishing 2-of-8 for 46 yards and two interceptions. The Wildcats didn’t have any success running the ball either as they were limited to 19 carries for 52 yards, an average of 2.6 yards per carry. Despite running back Dillon Crawford’s effort (seven carries for 41 yards), the offense was limited to just 98 total yards on offense.

Defensively, South Summit got after Juan Diego sometimes, finishing with seven tackled for loss as junior Bobby Freeman had three by himself. Leading the team in tackles with eight apiece was Crawfird and Levi Fox while Kayo Fitzgerald added an interception

Upcoming: Friday at 7 p.m. vs. Morgan (5-0, 1-0 Region 12 — No. 1 in 3A)

NORTH SUMMIT FOOTBALL (3-3, 2-1 North — No. 9 in 2A)

Results: Won 41-8 over Gunnison last Friday.

Recap: The Braves were dominant last Friday night, putting together their most complete game of the season in the victory over Gunnison. North Summit jumped out to a 14-10 lead after the first quarter before expanding in to 27-0 at the half and 34-0 through three quarters.

Upcoming: Friday at 7 p.m. at Rich (0-4, 0-3 North — No. 13 in 2A)

All stats courtesy of MaxPreps