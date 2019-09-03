Prep report: South Summit football shutout

PARK CITY FOOTBALL (3-0, No. 4 in 4A)

Result: Won 33-16 over West on Friday, Aug. 30

Recap: It was a dominant performance by the Miners over a good 6A school as they defeated the Panthers at home last Friday. Park City got on the scoreboard in the first quarter when senior quarterback Jack Skidmore ran for a 45-yard score. The Miners lead 13-0 following a Mark McCurdy 22-yard TD catch from Skidmore but West rebounded with a score before the half to make it 13-8. Park City then reeled off the next 14 points in the second half to take a commanding 27-8 lead as seniors McCurdy and Dylan Bauer had rushing touchdowns. West would score one more time but Brady Baumann finished the scoring for Park City as he returned an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Offensively, the Miners racked up 305 total yards against the bigger and more physical Panthers. Skidmore finished 6-of-9 for 89 yards and one touchdown through the air while adding eight carries for 110 yards and a score on the ground. McCurdy had 110 total yards and two scores while Bauer added 13 carries for 107 yards and one score. Defensively, the Miners forced five turnovers with Kirby Baynes getting two interceptions. Senior Chase Johansen was everywhere for Park City, finishing with a game-high 18 tackles, including two tackles for loss.

Upcoming: Friday, Sept, 6 at 7 p.m. vs. Uintah — Dozier Field, Park City High School

SOUTH SUMMIT FOOTBALL (1-2, No. 12 in 3A)

Results; Lost 32-0 to Beaver on Friday, Aug. 30

Recap: It was a rough showing for the Wildcats as they were shutout against Beaver last Friday night. South Summit couldn’t get anything going against Beaver, the No. 1 ranked team in 2A, as the Wildcats were held to 29 total yards and one first down in the game. Beaver was up 7-0 after the first quarter, 17-0 at the half and 24-0 at the end of the third quarter.

Sophomore Treyton Sargent had the most success on the ground, rushing for 30 yards on nine carries while quarterback Jace Crsytal completed 5-of-10 passes for 30 yards and one interception. Defensively, seniors Larell Fitzgerald and Dillon Crawford each finished with 13 tackles while junior Bobby Freeman added two tackles for loss. Likewise, Beaver ran a total of 87 plays, racking up 414 total yards and 23 first downs. Running back EJ Allred finished with 180 rushing yards on 28 carries

Upcoming: Friday, Sept, 6 at 7 p.m. at Grand County — Grand County High School, Moab, Utah

NORTH SUMMIT FOOTBALL (1-2, No. 9 in 2A)

Results: Lost 47-20 to North Sevier on Friday, Aug. 30

Upcoming: Friday, Sept, 6 at 4 p.m. at Layton Christian — Layton Christian Academy, Layton, Utah