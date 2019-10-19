Prep Report: Tennis and soccer seasons come to a close

PARK CITY GIRLS SOCCER (10-7-1, 8-5-1 Region 8)

Results: Lost 3-2 to No. 5 Skyline on Tuesday, Oct. 15 in second round of 5A state playoffs

PARK CITY VOLLEYBALL (19-7, 9-2 Region 8)

Results: Went 4-3 in Wasatch Festival Tournament on Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12

Won 2-0 over Springville on Friday, Oct. 11

Won 2-0 over Taylorsville on Friday, Oct. 11

Lost 2-0 to Morgan on Friday, Oct. 11

Lost 2-0 to Timpview on Saturday, Oct. 12

Won 2-0 over Desert Hills on Saturday, Oct. 12

Won 2-0 over Mountain Rideview on Saturday, Oct. 12

Lost 2-0 to Skyridge on Saturday, Oct. 12

Upcoming: Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. vs Springville (Senior Night)

Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at Wasatch

PARK CITY GIRLS TENNIS

UHSAA 5A State Tournament

Results: No. 2 singles freshman Olivia Tarmina (2-1) lost to Macy Richards of Woods Cross 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals and was eliminated.

No. 3 singles senior Brooklyn Thompson (2-1) lost to Emma Epperson of Woods Cross 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the semifinals and was eliminated.

No. 1 singles freshman Elle Martin (1-1) defeated Anzley Stohle of Olympus (6-1, 6-3) before losing to Sicely Ferreira of Woods Cross (1-6, 1-6) and being eliminated in the quarterfinals.

No. 1 doubles of sophomroe Daniela Santos and sophomore Lauren Allen (0-1) lost to Anika Boyden and Lucy Carlson of East (7-6, 1-6, 1-6) to be eliminated in the first round.

PARK CITY CROSS COUNTRY

Results: Boys took home second place at the Region 8 Championship on Friday, Oct 11, losing to Springville 55-44

Reese McGrath won the individual championship while Wes Campbell (8), Kaleb Barnhart (10), Will Henry (17) and Bennett Diamond (19) all finished in the top-20.

Girls took home second place at the Region 8 Championship on Friday, Oct 11, losing to Springville 67-20

Elena Grissom (6), Ava Cocarro (9), Sydney LaPine (13) and Mackenna Doilney (14) all finished in the top-15.

Upcoming: Wednesday, Oct. 23 at UHSAA 5A State Championships at 10 a.m. — Sugar House Park, Salt Lake City

SOUTH SUMMIT VOLLEYBALL (17-11, 7-2 Region 13)

Results: Won 2-0 over Monticello on Friday, Oct. 11

Lost 2-1 to Richfield on Friday, Oct. 11

Won 2-0 over Delta on Friday, Oct. 11

Lost 2-0 to Panguitch on Saturday, Oct. 12

Lost 2-1 to Grand County on Saturday, Oct. 12

Won 2-0 over Rich on Saturday, Oct. 12

Won 2-1 over North Sanpete on Saturday, Oct. 12

Won 2-0 over South Sevier on Saturday, Oct. 12

Won 3-0 over Providence Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 15

Upcoming: Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. vs. Summit Academy (Senior Night)

SOUTH SUMMIT GIRLS SOCCER (1-14-1, 1-9 Region 13)

Results: Lost 2-0 to Grand County on Saturday, Oct. 12 in first round of 3A state playoffs

NORTH SUMMIT VOLLEYBALL (19-10, 10-0 Region 16)

Results: Won 2-1 over Carbon on Friday, Oct. 11

Won 2-0 over Panguitch on Friday, Oct. 11

Won 2-0 over Emery on Friday, Oct. 11

Lost 2-1 to Richfield on Saturday, Oct. 12

Won 2-0 over North Sanpete on Saturday, Oct. 12

Won 2-0 over South Sevier on Saturday, Oct. 12

Won 2-1 over Grand County on Saturday, Oct. 12

Won 2-0 over Panguitch on Saturday, Oct. 12

Won 3-2 over Monticello on Wednesday, Oct. 16

Won 3-0 over North Sevier on Thursday, Oct. 17

Upcoming: Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at Rich

NORTH SUMMIT GIRLS SOCCER (0-11, 0-8 Region 16)

Results: Lost 12-3 to Parowan on Wednesday Oct. 16 in first round of 2A state playoffs