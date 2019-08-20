Prep Report

PARK CITY FOOTBALL (1-0)

Results: Won 35-30 over Wasatch on Friday, Aug. 16

Upcoming: Friday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. at Juan Diego — Juan Diego Catholic High School, Draper, Utah

PARK CITY GIRLS SOCCER (1-1-1)

Results: Tied 1-1 vs. Wasatch on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Upcoming: Thursday, Aug. 22 at 4 p.m. at Maple Mountain — Maple Mountain High School, Spanish Fork, Utah

PARK CITY BOYS GOLF (4-0)

Results: Won match at Fox Hollow Golf Course in American Fork, Utah on Tuesday, Aug. 13 by shooting a 291. Individual scores were led by Ryan Wright with a 70, Eli Kimche and Jackson Holman with 73’s, Wyatt Peterson 75, Charlie Dalton 77, Tucker Lee 79, Charlie Taylor 81 and Brayden Drury 83.

PARK CITY GIRLS TENNIS

Upcoming: Thursday, Aug. 29 vs. Payson at 4 p.m. — MARC

SOUTH SUMMIT FOOTBALL (0-1)

Results; Lost 38-9 to Milford on Friday, Aug. 16

Upcoming: Friday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. vs. North Summit — South Summit High School

SOUTH SUMMIT BOYS GOLF

Upcoming: Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 8 a.m. — Wasatch Mountain Golf Course, Midway, Utah

SOUTH SUMMIT GIRLS SOCCER (0-1-1)

Results: Lost 2-0 to Union on Thursday, Aug. 15

Upcoming: Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. at Emery — Emery High School, Castle Dale, Utah

SOUTH SUMMIT VOLLEYBALL

Upcoming: Tuesday, Aug. 27 vs. Tooele at 6 p.m. — South Summit High School

SOUTH SUMMIT CROSS COUNTRY

Upcoming: Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. — South Summit High School

Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. — Judge Memorial High School

NORTH SUMMIT FOOTBALL (1-0)

Results: Won 28-0 over Uintah on Friday, Aug. 16

Upcoming: Friday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. at South Summit — South Summit High School

NORTH SUMMIT VOLLEYBALL

Upcoming: Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. at Union — Union High School

NORTH SUMMIT BOYS GOLF

Upcoming: Wednesday, Aug. 28 at TBD. vs. Monticello — The Hideout Golf Course, Monticello, Utah

NORTH SUMMIT CROSS COUNTRY

Upcoming: Saturday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. — Cedar City, Utah