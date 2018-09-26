Prep Roundup: Miners, Braves and Wildcats volleyball notch wins, Park City girls soccer blows out two region opponents

Volleyball

The Park City volleyball team is officially the top dog of Region 11. The team is 6-0 after completing its first circuit against region teams, dropping only a single set in six matches. Most recently, the Miners defeated winless Ben Lomond (0-8 overall, 0-6 in Region 11) in straight sets last Thursday, 25-15, 25-6, 25-5. Seniors Grace Wiczek led in kills with nine, while senior Emily Smith had a cool nine aces and 20 assists. Sophomore Brooklyn Sapp also had an impressive match, with eight aces and seven kills. Sophomore Maya Lopansri had six aces, and senior Dalton Dailey had six kills.

Next, the Miners will play Stansbury in Stansbury Park on Thursday.

Though the Miners defeated the Stallions in straight sets in their last meeting, Stansbury (10-5 overall, 5-1 in region) is the Miners' closest regional rival. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Stansbury High School.

To the east, North Summit is on a roll, going 3-0 in Class 2A's Region 16. The Braves beat St. Joseph in straight sets on Thursday, winning 25-13, 25-17 and 25-15 in Ogden. The Braves are scheduled to play Duchesne (5-5, 3-1) on Tuesday, Oct. 2, in Duchesne at 6 p.m.

And at the base of the Uintas, South Summit (7-3 overall, 2-0 in Class 3A's Region 13) defeated Grantsville (10-8, though 0-2 in region) in straight sets at home on Thursday, going 25-17, 25-18 and 25-16. Senior Jessa Gines and sophomore Kinley Gines led the Wildcats in kills with 10 apiece, while sophomore Sadie Eiting and senior Abigail Flygare led the team in aces with four each. Flygare had all of the team's 27 assists. Kinley Gines also contributed to the defense with 10 digs, and seven total blocks while junior Kiersten Atkinson had five blocks. Glygare and senior Grace Olsen led the team in digs with 12 each.

South Summit will play Summit Academy (4-4, 0-1) at home at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 2, in Kamas.

Girls soccer

The Park City girls soccer team (9-4 overall, 8-1 in Region 11) defeated Stansbury 4-1 on Sept. 19, and trounced Tooele 8-1 on Tuesday. Against the Stallions, Sophomore Megan Lusher scored two goals, while senior Catalina Conn and junior Isabella Criscione scored one goal each. In the Miners' rout of Tooele, Lusher scored a hat trick, junior Lauren Hoglin scored twice and senior Rachel Baniewicz, junior Grace Dalton, and sophomore Kegan Stringer each scored once.

The Miners have two games left in their regular season schedule against Bonneville (11-0-1 overall, 8-0 in Region 11), on Wednesday, and Juan Diego (4-7-1 overall, 3-5 in Region 11) on Oct. 1.

The North Summit High School girls soccer team was routed by Rowland Hall-St. Mark's 12-0 last Thursday. The Braves have yet to win a game this season, and have only four more opportunities to earn a victory. The next game is against Ogden High School (8-3-1 overall, 7-2 in Class 2A North) this Friday at 4 p.m. in Ogden.

The South Summit Wildcats girls soccer team is still on a losing streak after Grantsville (8-3 overall, 2-3 in Class 3A's Region 13) added to the Wildcats' misery with a 3-1 win over South Summit on Thursday at home, meaning the Wildcats haven't won since their 8-0 non-region victory over North Summit on Aug. 27.

The Wildcats will play Summit Academy (7-3-1, 2-2-1) on Thursday in Bluffdale at 7 p.m.

Football

The Park City Miners (4-2, 2-0) defeated the Bonneville Lakers (2-4, 0-2) 30-14 at Bonneville High School on Friday. The Miners will play Stansbury (4-2, 2-0) on the Stallions' home turf on Friday at 7 p.m.

The North Summit Braves football team is winless. The Class 2A North team (0-6, 0-2) lost at home to the Delta Rabbits (2-4, 2-0), 40-17 on Friday. The Braves trailed 16-10 at half, but the Rabbits kept the pressure up and outscored North Summit 24-7 in the second half.

The Braves will play Millard (5-1, 1-1), on Friday at 7 p.m. in Fillmore.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, South Summit demolished Gunnison Valley on Friday 62-7 in Kamas. The Wildcats (5-1, 2-0), will play the Delta Rabbits (2-4, 2-0) at Delta High School on Friday. The Wildcats will finish out their regular season with games against Millard (5-1, 1-1) on Oct. 5 in Kamas, then North Summit in Coalville (0-6, 0-2) on Oct. 12.