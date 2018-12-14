Prep roundup: North Summit girls keep rolling foes, South Summit girls split games

Girls basketball

South Summit High School girls basketball went 1-1 this week, defeating Ogden 65-44 on Wednesday before falling to Rich 43-35 on Thursday.

The Wildcats traded quarters with the Tigers, starting with Ogden leading 11-8 at the end of the first quarter. South Summit's 19-point second quarter brought them into the lead at halftime, 27-18. The Tigers cut that lead down to 37-33 by the end of the third, but couldn't keep the Wildcats from running away with the game through a 28-point fourth quarter.

The Wildcats' senior point guard Grace Olsen had her highest scoring game of the season, putting up 28 points. It was also junior Mariah Sargent's highest scoring game of the season, with 15.

Thursday's game against Rich got off to a sluggish start, with South Summit leading at the end of the first quarter 5-4. South Summit also outscored Rich in every quarter but the fourth, leading 23-16 at halftime and 31-21 at the end of the third quarter. Rich mounted a comeback in the fourth, scoring 22 points compared to South Summit's 4 to win the game.

South Summit's scoring was split among its players, none of whom broke double digits. Olsen led the team with 9.

The Wildcats (5-6) will travel to Cottonwood High School in Murray (1-6) next Thursday.

The North Summit Braves continued their winning streak with a 66-41 win over Bear River on Tuesday. The Braves jumped out to a 25-7 lead in the first quarter and kept the lead through the rest of the game.

Bear River kept North Summit's leading scorer, junior Kennady McQueen, to 11 points over the game (her lowest this season), but seniors Brecklyn Murdock and Hannah Lamon stepped up to score 17 points each. Lamon hit four of her seven 3-point attempts, while Murdock hit seven of her 14 two-point attempts, three of her four free throws and wrangled 12 rebounds.

North Summit (6-0) played North Sevier on Friday and faces Millard (5-1) on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

Park City remains winless after falling to Cyprus at home on Tuesday, 60-45. The game was tied 36-36 going into the fourth quarter before the Pirates blew the lid off by scoring 24 points to the Miners' 9.

The Miners (0-6) played Granger on Friday and will face Summit Academy (5-2) on Tuesday at home at 7 p.m.