North Summit Braves volleyball wins sixth consecutive region game
September 28, 2018
Volleyball
The North Summit Braves (10-6, 6-0) are on a six-game winning streak and are undefeated in Class 2A's Region 16. On Thursday, the Braves beat Utah Military Academy in straight sets, going 25-6, 25-6, 25-9 against the Thunderbirds. Braves junior Kennady McQueen racked up 12 kills over the match, while senior Brecklyn Murdock had seven and junior Teesha Richins had five. Senior Gracie Peterson earned eight aces, while Richins had seven. Senior Hannah Lamon had 24 assists.
North Summit has four matches left in the season. The team will play Duchesne (7-5, 5-1) on Tuesday at Duchesne High School at 6 p.m.
South Summit High School (7-4, 2-1) suffered its first loss in Class 3A's Region 13 on Wednesday, falling to Morgan in a hard-fought match, 25-17, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, at Morgan High School.
Jessa Gines led the team in kills with 22; Kinley Gines led in blocks with 14; Tailey Worthen led the team in serving aces, with six; Grace Olsen had 24 digs; Abigail Flygare had 53 assists and Jessa Gines had 27 receptions.
South Summit will play Summit Academy (6-6, 0-2) on Tuesday at South Summit High School.
Recommended Stories For You
Girls soccer
The North Summit Braves (0-9, 0-7 in Class 2A North) lost to Draper APA 6-0 on Monday. The Braves have two more games left in the season. The next is a region game at home against St. Joseph (3-7-1, 3-4-1) on Oct. 2 at 4 p.m.
The South Summit Wildcats (3-8-1, 1-6 in Class 3A's Region 13) lost to Summit Academy 2-1 on Sept. 27. The Wildcats have two games left in the season. Their next region game is against Judge Memorial (10-3, 6-0) on Oct. 2.
Trending In: Sports
- Park City girls’ tennis players occupy every top seed at state championship
- Park City Sailing holds end-of-season regatta
- Prep Roundup: Miners, Braves and Wildcats volleyball notch wins, Park City girls soccer blows out two region opponents
- Steven Nyman plans return to World Cup skiing after knee injuries
- After 32 years, Tom Kelly to retire from U.S. Ski and Snowboard