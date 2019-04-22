Prep Spotlight: Baseball defeats Ben Lomond in doubleheader

Park City High School Baseball swept its doubleheader against Ben Lomond on Thursday, winning its first game 13-0 and the second 15-1. The games included strong pitching performances from Park City Ryan Jeffrey, Zack Blaszak, Ben Agnew, and Evan Pointer, holding the Scots to 1 run in 10 innings, coach David Feasler said. Ben Agnew and Kellen Dunkers led the charge on offense, both hitting home runs. Max Mobley totaled six hits on the day, and had three RBIs in game two; Ryan Jeffrey had two doubles. Everyone on the roster got on the field.