Prep spotlight: Miners girls’ soccer defeats Stansbury 5-2
August 29, 2018
Girls' soccer
The Park City Miners defeated the Stansbury Stallions 5-2 on Monday night, with goals by juniors Shay Smith and Lauren Hoglin, who scored twice each, and sophomore Kegan Stringer, who scored once for the Miners.
"It was, I think, our best effort from start to finish," coach Micaela Carriel said, adding that the team didn't show the anxiousness to score that it exhibited against Ben Lomond in their first home game against Ben Lomond the week before. She said the Miners made good passing connections and built plays up from the back line, which she called "encouraging."
"I think we are settling in," she said, "The girls are setting into their roles and we are just excited for our game tomorrow."
The Miners now lead Region 11 with a 3-3 overall record and a 2-0 conference record.
The Miners will play a conference game against Tooele on Aug. 29 at home at 3:30 p.m. and will play Bonneville on Tuesday at Bonneville in Salt Lake City at 3:30 p.m.
