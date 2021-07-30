Rally for the Cure raises thousands for cancer research

Beth Mahon, left, putts on the green of hole one at the Park City Golf Course during the Rally for the Cure Tuesday morning. Mahon was accompanied by Alix Thayne and Eva DenBesten.

There was no parking available at the Park City Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon, as golfers packed the course in support of the Rally for the Cure event hosted by the town’s women’s nine-hole golf league.

The annual event raises money in support of local charities involved with cancer and cancer research. This year, Rally for the Cure smashed totals from previous years and brought in nearly $9,400, more than doubling last year’s amount, according to treasurer Susan Revel.

“We had a lot of participants, and it’s just a fun day for the club and for women in general,” co-chair Cathy Clark said. “It was just a fabulous day, raised a lot of money, brought a lot of awareness to everybody, and we were so excited for the turnout.”

A welcome change this year was a “normal” event compared to last year’s, which was limited by the coronavirus pandemic. This year marked the return of themed baskets that could be won through an opportunity draw. Chris Reynolds, the Rally Day chair for the league, noted that 30 baskets were up for grabs, a record.

“Everybody’s having such a great time,” Reynolds said. “To be able to come, look at baskets, hug each other again, everybody’s just having a great time.”

Reynolds also mentioned that this year’s event had hole sponsors, such as Summit Sotheby’s, White Pine Touring and Jans, as well as large donors like Promontory and Dr. Angela Keen.

Amid all of the fun was the Hands of Hope, a reminder of why the club continues to hold this event. Anyone could place a hand on the wall for anyone who has had cancer, whether they’re currently fighting cancer, survived cancer or ultimately lost their lives to it.

“A lot of other people have been affected by it,” club member Kathy Higginson said. “Whether it’s breast cancer or another kind of cancer, everyone knows somebody who has passed from cancer, everybody knows somebody. Some just are taken way, way too soon.”

As golfers donned pink golfing attire, they hope that this event can help those who will deal with cancer in the future.

“Previously, you’d get to a certain point in that fight and then there’s nothing they can do,” Higginson said. “But now, maybe with the genetic medicine, that’s going to change. They’re figuring out ways to block the blood vessels that feed the tumors. And if you can block that and stop that spread, then that’s going to be really life-changing, life-saving.”

The event is a difficult one to put on, one that requires months of planning and tons of volunteers, but it’s also an important one for the club.

“It’s a huge part of our club, and we start planning it months in advance,” Clark said. “And it takes an army to put it on, but it was very successful.”