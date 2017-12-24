Rec Report
December 24, 2017
PARK CITY MOUNTAIN
Park City Mountain Resort and Canyons Resort are open for the season. On Thursday, the resort listed 18 lifts and 23 trails open.
For more information, go to Parkcitymountain.com or call 435-649-8111.
DEER VALLEY RESORT
Deer Valley Resort is open for the season. For details on the resort's activities and season passes, visit DeerValley.com or call 435-649-1000. On Thursday, the resort listed 16 lifts and 23 runs open.
JEremy Ranch nordic
Recommended Stories For You
The Jeremy Ranch Golf Course is not yet open for Nordic skiing. For more information about conditions and fees go to thejeremy.com
Brighton Mountain Resort
Brighton Mountain Resort is open for the season. For more information, call 801-532-4731 or the Snow Report Hotline at 801-532-4732 ext. No. 2 or visit: http://www.brightonresort.com for more details.
Solitude Mountain Resort
Solitude Mountain Resort is open for the season. For more information call 801-534-1400 or visit solitudemountain.com for more details.
BASIN RECREATION
Basin Recreation keeps a busy schedule, maintaining more than 145 miles of trails for hiking, biking, dog walking and more. To plan a visit, go to http://www.basinrecreation.org for a complete list of trails. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Phares Gines, at phares@basinrecreation.org.
Soldier Hollow
Soldier Hollow park opened for the season on Dec. 21 offering a number of winter activities through March including tubing, groomed cross-country ski trails, cross-country lessons and ski rental, as well as the Biathlon Experience. Reservations and rates are available online at UtahOlympicLegacy.org.
Mountain Dell
Mountain Dell Golf Course is available for Nordic skiing. For pass prices and conditions go to utahnordic.com
Mountain Trails Foundation
Round Valley and its accompanying Nordic routes maintained by Mountain Trails still have too little snow to be groomed. For more information go to mountaintrails.org.
White pine nordic center
The 3K track is open for skiing but the classic track remains closed until more snow falls. The store is open and sells skis, ski service, clothing and season passes. For more information and current track conditions call 435-649-6249 or go to the winter activities section at whitepinetouring.com
WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST
The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. Wolf Creek Pass is still open, and Guardsman Pass is closed. The Mirror Lake Highway has also closed for the season. For more info, go to FS.USDA.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338.
STATE PARKS AND RESERVOIRS
For information such as water temperature and current conditions at Jordanelle and Rockport state parks, visit StateParks.Utah.gov. For information on the Echo Reservoir, call 435-336-2247.
Trending In: Sports
- Behind the Gold: The lonely road back
- How a volcano helps Parkite Brad Lewis live the skiing dream
- With help of Parkites, Kenyan adaptive skier will walk for first time in 20 years
- Wasatch Citizens series starts despite warm conditions
- Miners swimming keeps one eye on state entering season’s second half