Rec report, April 14-17
April 14, 2018
PARK CITY MOUNTAIN RESORT
Park City Mountain Resort is closed for the season. For more information, go to Parkcitymountain.com or call 435-649-8111. The resort will reopen for summer programming on June 15.
DEER VALLEY RESORT
Deer Valley Resort is closed for the season. For details on the resort's activities and season passes, visit DeerValley.com or call 435-649-1000. The resort will reopen for summer programming on June 15.
Park CIty Golf Club
The Park City Golf Club is planning to open next Friday, April 20, weather permitting. For more information go to http://www.parkcity.org/departments/park-city-golf-club or call (435) 615-5800.
Jeremy Ranch nordic
Jeremy Ranch Golf Course's Nordic course is closed for the season. The golf course does not yet have a set opening date, but will open when weather permits. For more information go to thejeremy.com.
Brighton Mountain Resort
Brighton Mountain Resort is open for the season, with April 22 set as the tentative closing date. For more information, call 801-532-4731 or the Snow Report Hotline at 801-532-4732 ext. No. 2 or visit http://www.brightonresort.com for more details.
Solitude Mountain Resort
Solitude Mountain Resort is open for the season and scheduled to close on April 15. For more information call 801-534-1400 or visit solitudemountain.com for more details.
BASIN RECREATION
Basin Recreation keeps a busy schedule, maintaining more than 145 miles of trails for hiking, biking, dog walking and more. To plan a visit, go to http://www.basinrecreation.org for a complete list of trails. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Phares Gines, at phares@basinrecreation.org.
Soldier Hollow
Soldier Hollow Nordic Center is closed for the season. Details available online at UtahOlympicLegacy.org.
Mountain Dell
Mountain Dell Golf Course's Nordic track has closed for the season. For more information go to utahnordic.com.
Mountain Trails Foundation
The Mountain Trails Foundation has ceased winter grooming of Round Valley for the season. For more information go to mountaintrails.org.
White Pine Nordic Center
White Pine Nordic Center has closed for the season. For more information go to whitepinetouring.com.
WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST
The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. Wolf Creek Pass has been closed and is only open to recreation, and Guardsman Pass is closed. The Mirror Lake Highway has also closed for the season. For more info, go to FS.USDA.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338.
STATE PARKS AND RESERVOIRS
For information such as water temperature and current conditions at Jordanelle and Rockport state parks, visit StateParks.Utah.gov. For information on the Echo Reservoir, call 435-336-2247.
