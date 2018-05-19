Rec report

PARK CITY MOUNTAIN RESORT

Park City Mountain Resort is closed for the season. For more information, go to Parkcitymountain.com or call 435-649-8111. The resort will reopen for summer programming on June 15.

DEER VALLEY RESORT

Deer Valley Resort is closed for the season. For details on the resort's activities and season passes, visit DeerValley.com or call 435-649-1000. The resort will reopen for summer programming on June 15.

Park City Golf Club

The Park City Golf Club is open for the season. The current rate for residents is $26 walking 18 holes, $13 for 9 holes, and an additional $7.50 for a cart. For nonresidents the price is $30 for 18 holes walking, $15 for nine holes. Carts are the same price. Prices will increase for the season starting on Memorial Day. For more information go to http://www.parkcity.org/departments/park-city-golf-club or call 435-615-5800.

Crater Springs Golf Course

Crater Springs Golf Course in Midway is open for the season. For more information call 435-645-5588.

Jeremy Ranch Golf

Jeremy Ranch Golf Course, a private course, is open for the season. Go to thejeremy.com for more information.

Hideout Canyon GOlf

The Outlaw Golf Course at Hideout Canyon is open for the season. For details call 435-200-3142, or go to Hideoutcanyon.com/the-outlaw-golf-course.php.

Mountain Dell Golf Course

Mountain Dell Golf Course is open for the season. The price for 18 holes is $54 riding or $38 walking. The price for 9 holes is $27 riding, $19 walking. Tee times after 2 p.m. are $42 riding, $30 walking. There is no discount for a nine-hole twilight round. For more information call 801-582-3812 or go to http://www.slc-golf.com/mountain_dell_golf_course/.

BASIN RECREATION

Basin Recreation maintains more than 145 miles of trails for hiking, biking, dog walking and more. To plan a visit, go to http://www.basinrecreation.org for a complete list of trails. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Phares Gines, at phares@basinrecreation.org.

Soldier Hollow Golf Course

Soldier Hollow Golf Course is open for the season. Call 435-654-7442 for details. Rates change throughout the day. See http://www.soldierhollowgolf.com/rates/ for details.

Mountain Trails Foundation

For trail information, including maps and conditions, go to mountaintrails.org.

WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST

The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. Wolf Creek Pass is open, and Guardsman Pass is closed. The Mirror Lake Highway is open for the season, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. For more info, go to FS.USDA.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338.

STATE PARKS AND RESERVOIRS

For information such as water temperature and current conditions at Jordanelle and Rockport state parks, visit StateParks.Utah.gov. For information on the Echo Reservoir, call 435-336-2247.