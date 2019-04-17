Rec report: April 17

Park City Mountain Resort

Park City Mountain Resort is closed. Uphill travel will not be permitted on resort grounds until the start of summer operations. For information on upcoming events, go to parkcitymountain.com or call 435-649-8111.

Deer Valley Resort

Deer Valley Resort is closed. Uphill travel will not be permitted on resort grounds until the start of summer operations. For information on upcoming activities, go to deervalley.com or call 435-649-1000.

White Pine Nordic Center

White Pine Nordic Center closed for the season on April 16. For more information go to whitepinetouring.com.

Jeremy Ranch Golf and Country Club

Jeremy Ranch's Nordic trails have closed for the season. For information about the upcoming golf season go to TheJeremy.com.

Utah Olympic Park

Utah Olympic Park is transitioning to spring programming. For a complete list of activities, hours and rates, visit utaholympiclegacy.org.

Basin Recreation

Basin Recreation maintains a busy trail maintenance schedule during the winter months, grooming over 17 miles of trails for cross-country skiing, walking, biking and more. A grooming report can be found at basinrecreation.org. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Phares Gines at phares@basinrecreation.org.

Recommended Stories For You

Mountain Trails Foundation

The Mountain Trails Foundation's grooming of Round Valley for cross-country skiing, fat bike riding and snowshoeing is scheduled to cease for the season on Monday. For trail information, including maps and conditions, go to mountaintrails.org.

Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest

The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. For information, visit fs.usda.gov/uwcnf for more information.

Road Status

Guardsman Pass, Wolf Creek Pass and the Mirror Lake Highway are closed for the season. For more info, go to fs.usda.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338. For more information on seasonal road closures go to udottraffic.utah.gov.

State Parks and Reservoirs

For information such as water temperature and current conditions at Jordanelle and Rockport state parks, visit stateparks.utah.gov. For information on the Echo Reservoir, call 435-336-2247.