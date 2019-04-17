Rec report: April 17
April 17, 2019
Park City Mountain Resort
Park City Mountain Resort is closed. Uphill travel will not be permitted on resort grounds until the start of summer operations. For information on upcoming events, go to parkcitymountain.com or call 435-649-8111.
Deer Valley Resort
Deer Valley Resort is closed. Uphill travel will not be permitted on resort grounds until the start of summer operations. For information on upcoming activities, go to deervalley.com or call 435-649-1000.
White Pine Nordic Center
White Pine Nordic Center closed for the season on April 16. For more information go to whitepinetouring.com.
Jeremy Ranch Golf and Country Club
Jeremy Ranch's Nordic trails have closed for the season. For information about the upcoming golf season go to TheJeremy.com.
Utah Olympic Park
Utah Olympic Park is transitioning to spring programming. For a complete list of activities, hours and rates, visit utaholympiclegacy.org.
Basin Recreation
Basin Recreation maintains a busy trail maintenance schedule during the winter months, grooming over 17 miles of trails for cross-country skiing, walking, biking and more. A grooming report can be found at basinrecreation.org. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Phares Gines at phares@basinrecreation.org.
Mountain Trails Foundation
The Mountain Trails Foundation's grooming of Round Valley for cross-country skiing, fat bike riding and snowshoeing is scheduled to cease for the season on Monday. For trail information, including maps and conditions, go to mountaintrails.org.
Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. For information, visit fs.usda.gov/uwcnf for more information.
Road Status
Guardsman Pass, Wolf Creek Pass and the Mirror Lake Highway are closed for the season. For more info, go to fs.usda.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338. For more information on seasonal road closures go to udottraffic.utah.gov.
State Parks and Reservoirs
For information such as water temperature and current conditions at Jordanelle and Rockport state parks, visit stateparks.utah.gov. For information on the Echo Reservoir, call 435-336-2247.
