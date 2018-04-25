Rec report, April 25-27

PARK CITY MOUNTAIN RESORT

Park City Mountain Resort is closed for the season. For more information, go to Parkcitymountain.com or call 435-649-8111. The resort will reopen for summer programming on June 15.

DEER VALLEY RESORT

Deer Valley Resort is closed for the season. For details on the resort's activities and season passes, visit DeerValley.com or call 435-649-1000. The resort will reopen for summer programming on June 15.

Park City Golf Club

The Park City Golf Club opened on Friday, April 20. For more information go to http://www.parkcity.org/departments/park-city-golf-club or call (435) 615-5800.

Jeremy Ranch Golf

Jeremy Ranch Golf Course opened for the season on April 21. For more information go to thejeremy.com.

Brighton Mountain Resort

Brighton Mountain Resort closed for the season on April 22. For more information, call 801-532-4731 or the Snow Report Hotline at 801-532-4732 ext. No. 2 or visit http://www.brightonresort.com for more details.

Solitude Mountain Resort

Closed for the season. For more information call 801-534-1400 or visit solitudemountain.com for more details.

BASIN RECREATION

Basin Recreation maintaining more than 145 miles of trails for hiking, biking, dog walking and more. To plan a visit, go to http://www.basinrecreation.org for a complete list of trails. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Phares Gines, at phares@basinrecreation.org.

Soldier Hollow Golf Course

Soldier Hollow Golf Course is open for the season. Call (435) 654-7442 for details.

Mountain Trails Foundation

For more trail information, including maps and conditions, go to mountaintrails.org.

WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST

The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. Wolf Creek Pass is open, and Guardsman Pass is closed. The Mirror Lake Highway remains closed for the season. For more info, go to FS.USDA.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338.

STATE PARKS AND RESERVOIRS

For information such as water temperature and current conditions at Jordanelle and Rockport state parks, visit StateParks.Utah.gov. For information on the Echo Reservoir, call 435-336-2247.