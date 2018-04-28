Rec report, April 28-May 2
April 28, 2018
PARK CITY MOUNTAIN RESORT
Park City Mountain Resort is closed for the season. For more information, go to Parkcitymountain.com or call 435-649-8111. The resort will reopen for summer programming on June 15.
DEER VALLEY RESORT
Deer Valley Resort is closed for the season. For details on the resort's activities and season passes, visit DeerValley.com or call 435-649-1000. The resort will reopen for summer programming on June 15.
Park City Golf Club
The Park City Golf Club is open for the season. For more information go to http://www.parkcity.org/departments/park-city-golf-club or call (435) 615-5800.
Recommended Stories For You
Jeremy Ranch Golf
Jeremy Ranch Golf Course is open for the season. For more information go to thejeremy.com.
Crater Springs Golf Course
Crater Springs Golf Course in Midway is open for the season. For more information call 435-645-5588.
Brighton Mountain Resort
Brighton Mountain Resort is closed for the season. For more information, call 801-532-4731 or visit http://www.brightonresort.com for more details.
Solitude Mountain Resort
Solitude Mountain Resort is closed for the season. For more information call 801-534-1400 or visit solitudemountain.com for more details.
BASIN RECREATION
Basin Recreation maintains more than 145 miles of trails for hiking, biking, dog walking and more. To plan a visit, go to http://www.basinrecreation.org for a complete list of trails. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Phares Gines, at phares@basinrecreation.org.
Soldier Hollow Golf Course
Soldier Hollow Golf Course is open for the season. Call (435) 654-7442 for details.
Mountain Trails Foundation
For trail information, including maps and conditions, go to mountaintrails.org.
WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST
The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. Wolf Creek Pass is open, and Guardsman Pass is closed. The Mirror Lake Highway remains closed for the season. For more info, go to FS.USDA.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338.
STATE PARKS AND RESERVOIRS
For information such as water temperature and current conditions at Jordanelle and Rockport state parks, visit StateParks.Utah.gov. For information on the Echo Reservoir, call 435-336-2247.
Trending In: Sports
- Jesse Hunt, executive director of Park City Ski and Snowboard, named Alpine Director at US Ski and Snowboard
- Copper Mountain Resort pond skim fiasco could lead to felony charges for man who tried to jump crowd
- Park City Miners baseball holds fan appreciation day
- Female players break the mold for Park City High School baseball
- Park City Miners softball beats Provo 23-22
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATED: St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights concert series lands new home
- Removal of dining club licenses shakes up Park City establishments
- Sheriff’s Report: Man arrested for shoplifting with his 8-year-old daughter
- Park City Police Blotter: Boy becomes stuck in tree 15 feet off ground
- Park City Board of Realtors names its 2018 Realtor of the Year