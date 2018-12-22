Rec Report: Dec. 22

White Pine Nordic Center

White Pine Nordic Center has opened its 3K, 5K, farm loop, practice area and dog loop for cross-country skiing. For rental and course information go to whitepinetouring.com.

Park City Mountain Resort

Park City Mountain Resort has opened for the winter. For information on upcoming events and winter ticket prices go to parkcitymountain.com or call 435-649-8111.

Deer Valley Resort

Deer Valley Resort has opened for the winter. For information on winter activities and ticket prices go to deervalley.com or call 435-649-1000.

Utah Olympic Park

Utah Olympic Park has started its winter programming, including guided tours and bobsled rides. For a complete list of winter hours and rates, visit utaholympiclegacy.org.

Soldier Hollow

Soldier Hollow's tubing hill was scheduled to open on Friday. Its Nordic skiing runs are open. For programming go to utaholympiclegacy.org or call 435-654-2002.

Basin Recreation

Basin Recreation maintains more than 145 miles of trails for hiking, biking, dog walking and more. To plan a visit, go to basinrecreation.org for a complete list of trails. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Phares Gines, at phares@basinrecreation.org.

Mountain Trails Foundation

The Mountain Trails Foundation grooms Round Valley for cross-country skiing, fat bike riding and snowshoeing. For trail information, including maps and conditions, go to mountaintrails.org.

Wasatch-Cache National Forest

The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. Wolf Creek Pass is still open for the season, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. Guardsman Pass and the Mirror Lake Highway have closed for the season. For more info, go to fs.usda.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338. For more information on seasonal road closures go to udottraffic.utah.gov.

State Parks and Reservoirs

For information such as water temperature and current conditions at Jordanelle and Rockport state parks, visit stateparks.utah.gov. For information on the Echo Reservoir, call 435-336-2247.