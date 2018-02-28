Rec report, Feb. 28-March 2
February 28, 2018
PARK CITY MOUNTAIN RESORT
Park City Mountain Resort is open for the season. On Tuesday, the resort listed 41 lifts and 308 trails open. For more information, go to Parkcitymountain.com or call 435-649-8111.
DEER VALLEY RESORT
Deer Valley Resort is open for the season. For details on the resort's activities and season passes, visit DeerValley.com or call 435-649-1000. On Tuesday, the resort listed 21 lifts and 101 runs open.
Jeremy Ranch nordic
The Jeremy Ranch Golf Course's Nordic course was groomed in full on Tuesday morning, its website said. For more information about conditions and fees, go to thejeremy.com.
Brighton Mountain Resort
Brighton Mountain Resort is open for the season. For more information, call 801-532-4731 or the Snow Report Hotline at 801-532-4732 ext. No. 2 or visit: http://www.brightonresort.com for more details.
Solitude Mountain Resort
Solitude Mountain Resort is open for the season. For more information call 801-534-1400 or visit solitudemountain.com for more details.
BASIN RECREATION
Basin Recreation keeps a busy schedule, maintaining more than 145 miles of trails for hiking, biking, dog walking and more. To plan a visit, go to http://www.basinrecreation.org for a complete list of trails. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Phares Gines, at phares@basinrecreation.org.
Soldier Hollow
Soldier Hollow park opened for the season on Dec. 21 offering a number of winter activities through March including tubing, groomed cross-country ski trails, cross-country lessons and ski rental, as well as the Biathlon Experience. Reservations and rates are available online at UtahOlympicLegacy.org.
Mountain Dell
Mountain Dell Golf Course is available for Nordic skiing. On Tuesday, a report stated that "all loops except Lower below Cullen's Cut-Off and Creek Loop" were groomed for skate early Tuesday. For pass prices and conditions go to utahnordic.com.
Mountain Trails Foundation
Silver Quinn, Matt's Flatt, Quarry Road, Two Pines, Round Valley Express, Hat Trick and Fairway Hills were all listed as groomed and ready for Nordic skiing on Tuesday, according to the Mountain Trails website. Barrel Roll, Skiers Return, the southeastern Silver Quinn Park Connector, and Crooked Mile were listed as thin cover. For more information go to mountaintrails.org.
White pine nordic center
The 3K and 5K tracks were listed as open on Tuesday, as was the farm trail. The store, which sells skis, ski service, clothing and season passes remains open. For more information and current track conditions call 435-649-6249 or go to the winter activities section at whitepinetouring.com.
WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST
The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. Wolf Creek Pass has been closed and is only open to recreation, and Guardsman Pass is closed. The Mirror Lake Highway has also closed for the season. For more info, go to FS.USDA.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338.
STATE PARKS AND RESERVOIRS
For information such as water temperature and current conditions at Jordanelle and Rockport state parks, visit StateParks.Utah.gov. For information on the Echo Reservoir, call 435-336-2247.
