Rec report, Feb. 3-Feb. 6

PARK CITY MOUNTAIN RESORT

Park City Mountain Resort is open for the season. On Friday, the resort listed 38 lifts and 249 trails open. For more information, go to Parkcitymountain.com or call 435-649-8111.

DEER VALLEY RESORT

Deer Valley Resort is open for the season. For details on the resort's activities and season passes, visit DeerValley.com or call 435-649-1000. On Friday, the resort listed 21 lifts and 98 runs open.

JEremy Ranch nordic

The Jeremy Ranch Golf Course Nordic track was listed as open on Friday, though the upper loop was closed. For more information about conditions and fees, go to thejeremy.com.

Brighton Mountain Resort

Brighton Mountain Resort is open for the season. For more information, call 801-532-4731 or the Snow Report Hotline at 801-532-4732 ext. No. 2 or visit: http://www.brightonresort.com for more details.

Solitude Mountain Resort

Solitude Mountain Resort is open for the season. For more information call 801-534-1400 or visit solitudemountain.com for more details.

BASIN RECREATION

Basin Recreation keeps a busy schedule, maintaining more than 145 miles of trails for hiking, biking, dog walking and more. To plan a visit, go to http://www.basinrecreation.org for a complete list of trails. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Phares Gines, at phares@basinrecreation.org.

Soldier Hollow

Soldier Hollow park opened for the season on Dec. 21 offering a number of winter activities through March including tubing, groomed cross-country ski trails, cross-country lessons and ski rental, as well as the Biathlon Experience. Reservations and rates are available online at UtahOlympicLegacy.org.

Mountain Dell

Mountain Dell Golf Course is available for Nordic skiing. For pass prices and conditions go to utahnordic.com.

Mountain Trails Foundation

Most of the outer trails at Round Valley are now listed to have thin cover or are suited for fat bike and snowshoeing only, according to the Mountain Trails website. For more information go to mountaintrails.org.

White pine nordic center

The 3K, 5K and 12K tracks were all listed as open on Friday, as was the store, which sells skis, ski service, clothing and season passes. For more information and current track conditions call 435-649-6249 or go to the winter activities section at whitepinetouring.com.

WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST

The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. Wolf Creek Pass has been closed and is only open to recreation, and Guardsman Pass is closed. The Mirror Lake Highway has also closed for the season. For more info, go to FS.USDA.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338.

STATE PARKS AND RESERVOIRS

For information such as water temperature and current conditions at Jordanelle and Rockport state parks, visit StateParks.Utah.gov. For information on the Echo Reservoir, call 435-336-2247.