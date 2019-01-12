Rec Report: Jan. 12

White Pine Nordic Center

White Pine Nordic Center's 3K, 5K, farm loop, practice area and dog loop are open for cross-country skiing. For rental and course information go to whitepinetouring.com.

Jeremy Ranch Golf and Country Club

Jeremy Ranch's Nordic trails have opened for the winter. For rental information, ticket prices and track conditions go to TheJeremy.com.

Park City Mountain Resort

Park City Mountain Resort has opened for the winter. For information on upcoming events and winter ticket prices go to parkcitymountain.com or call 435-649-8111.

Deer Valley Resort

Deer Valley Resort has opened for the winter. For information on winter activities and ticket prices go to deervalley.com or call 435-649-1000.

Utah Olympic Park

Utah Olympic Park has started its winter programming, including guided tours and bobsled rides. For a complete list of winter hours and rates, visit utaholympiclegacy.org.

Soldier Hollow

Soldier Hollow's tubing hill is open every Monday through Thursday starting at noon. Its Nordic skiing runs are also open. For programming go to utaholympiclegacy.org or call 435-654-2002.

Basin Recreation

Basin Recreation maintains a busy trail maintenance schedule during the winter months, grooming over 17 miles of trails for cross-country skiing, walking, biking, and more. A grooming report can be found at basinrecreation.org. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Phares Gines, at phares@basinrecreation.org.

Mountain Trails Foundation

The Mountain Trails Foundation grooms Round Valley for cross-country skiing, fat bike riding and snowshoeing. For trail information, including maps and conditions, go to mountaintrails.org.

Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest

The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. Emergency assistance and road maintenance in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, may be impacted by the partial federal government shutdown. If you have scheduled activities within the forest's boundaries, call ahead or visit fs.usda.gov/uwcnf for more information.

Road Status

Guardsman Pass, Wolf Creek Pass and the Mirror Lake Highway have closed for the season. For more info, go to fs.usda.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338. For more information on seasonal road closures go to udottraffic.utah.gov.

State Parks and Reservoirs

For information such as water temperature and current conditions at Jordanelle and Rockport state parks, visit stateparks.utah.gov. For information on the Echo Reservoir, call 435-336-2247.