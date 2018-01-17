Rec report, Jan. 17-Jan. 23
January 17, 2018
PARK CITY MOUNTAIN RESORT
Park City Mountain Resort is open for the season. On Monday, the resort listed 29 lifts and 107 trails open. Jupiter, Dreamscape and Peak 5 lift was scheduled to open on Tuesday. For more information, go to Parkcitymountain.com or call 435-649-8111.
DEER VALLEY RESORT
Deer Valley Resort is open for the season. For details on the resort's activities and season passes, visit DeerValley.com or call 435-649-1000. On Friday, the resort listed 20 lifts and 77 runs open.
JEremy Ranch nordic
The Jeremy Ranch Golf Course listed all 10K of track as open for Nordic skiing on Friday. For more information about conditions and fees, go to thejeremy.com.
Recommended Stories For You
Brighton Mountain Resort
Brighton Mountain Resort is open for the season. For more information, call 801-532-4731 or the Snow Report Hotline at 801-532-4732 ext. No. 2 or visit: http://www.brightonresort.com for more details.
Solitude Mountain Resort
Solitude Mountain Resort is open for the season. For more information call 801-534-1400 or visit solitudemountain.com for more details.
BASIN RECREATION
Basin Recreation keeps a busy schedule, maintaining more than 145 miles of trails for hiking, biking, dog walking and more. To plan a visit, go to http://www.basinrecreation.org for a complete list of trails. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Phares Gines, at phares@basinrecreation.org.
Soldier Hollow
Soldier Hollow park opened for the season on Dec. 21 offering a number of winter activities through March including tubing, groomed cross-country ski trails, cross-country lessons and ski rental, as well as the Biathlon Experience. Reservations and rates are available online at UtahOlympicLegacy.org.
Mountain Dell
Mountain Dell Golf Course is available for Nordic skiing. For pass prices and conditions go to utahnordic.com.
Mountain Trails Foundation
Round Valley Express, Silver Quinn, Fast Pitch, Matt's Flatt and Hat Trick have been groomed and area ready for Nordic skiing, according to the Mountain Trails website. Watch for thin cover on most trails. Other trails are open for fat biking and snowshoeing, though might not be skiable. For more information go to mountaintrails.org.
White pine nordic center
The 3K track and 5K tracks are both open, as is the store, which sells skis, ski service, clothing and season passes. For more information and current track conditions call 435-649-6249 or go to the winter activities section at whitepinetouring.com.
WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST
The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. Wolf Creek Pass is still open, and Guardsman Pass is closed. The Mirror Lake Highway has also closed for the season. For more info, go to FS.USDA.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338.
STATE PARKS AND RESERVOIRS
For information such as water temperature and current conditions at Jordanelle and Rockport state parks, visit StateParks.Utah.gov. For information on the Echo Reservoir, call 435-336-2247.
Trending In: Sports
- Thrifty camping pays off for Andringa brothers
- Kiley McKinnon clinches Olympic berth despite missing Deer Valley super finals
- For friends and family, Jaelin Kauf’s moguls competitions are reason to reunite
- Butte-born Brad Wilson reps U.S. men’s Moguls with Deer Valley podium
- Schild carves out consistency with pair of third-place finishes at Deer Valley World Cup
Trending Sitewide
- Park City approves large Respect Rally during Sundance
- Park City adds special effects to Sundance parking, transit
- Need a place to eat? You can grab a bite at these places — even during Sundance
- Housing project on Rasmussen Road gets a thumbs up
- Here are the world premieres of narrative films at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival