Rec report, Jan. 3-Jan. 9, 2018

PARK CITY MOUNTAIN RESORT

Park City Mountain Resort is open for the season. On Tuesday, the resort listed 27 lifts and 66 trails open. Silver Star lift opened on Tuesday. For more information, go to Parkcitymountain.com or call 435-649-8111.

DEER VALLEY RESORT

Deer Valley Resort is open for the season. For details on the resort's activities and season passes, visit DeerValley.com or call 435-649-1000. On Tuesday, the resort listed 19 lifts and 50 runs open.

JEremy Ranch nordic

The Jeremy Ranch Golf Course 10K track is open for Nordic skiing. For more information about conditions and fees go to thejeremy.com.

Brighton Mountain Resort

Brighton Mountain Resort is open for the season. For more information, call 801-532-4731 or the Snow Report Hotline at 801-532-4732 ext. No. 2 or visit: http://www.brightonresort.com for more details.

Solitude Mountain Resort

Solitude Mountain Resort is open for the season. For more information call 801-534-1400 or visit solitudemountain.com for more details.

BASIN RECREATION

Basin Recreation keeps a busy schedule, maintaining more than 145 miles of trails for hiking, biking, dog walking and more. To plan a visit, go to http://www.basinrecreation.org for a complete list of trails. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Phares Gines, at phares@basinrecreation.org.

Soldier Hollow

Soldier Hollow park opened for the season on Dec. 21 offering a number of winter activities through March including tubing, groomed cross-country ski trails, cross-country lessons and ski rental, as well as the Biathlon Experience. Reservations and rates are available online at UtahOlympicLegacy.org.

Mountain Dell

Mountain Dell Golf Course is available for Nordic skiing. For pass prices and conditions go to utahnordic.com.

Mountain Trails Foundation

Round Valley Express, Silver Quinn, Fast Pitch, Matt's Flatt and Hat Trick have been groomed and area ready for Nordic skiing, according to the Mountain Trails website. Other trails are open for fat biking and snowshoeing, though might not be skiable. For more information go to mountaintrails.org.

White pine nordic center

The 3K track and 5K tracks are both open, as is the store, which sells skis, ski service, clothing and season passes. For more information and current track conditions call 435-649-6249 or go to the winter activities section at whitepinetouring.com.

WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST

The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. Wolf Creek Pass is still open, and Guardsman Pass is closed. The Mirror Lake Highway has also closed for the season. For more info, go to FS.USDA.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338.

STATE PARKS AND RESERVOIRS

For information such as water temperature and current conditions at Jordanelle and Rockport state parks, visit StateParks.Utah.gov. For information on the Echo Reservoir, call 435-336-2247.