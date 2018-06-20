Rec report, June 20-22
June 20, 2018
PARK CITY MOUNTAIN RESORT
Park City Mountain Resort is open for the season, including its mountain coaster, zip lines, and summer lift services. For more information on summer lift operations and pricing, go to Parkcitymountain.com or call 435-649-8111.
DEER VALLEY RESORT
Deer Valley Resort is has opened its summer lift services for the season. For details on the resort's activities and season passes, visit DeerValley.com or call 435-649-1000.
UTAH OLYMPIC PARK
Utah Olympic Park is open for the summer, including its bobsleigh rides, zip lines, ropes courses, drop tower, tubing and more. For a complete list of summer hours of operation and rates, visit utaholympiclegacy.org.
Park City Golf Club
The Park City Golf Club is open for the season. For pricing information go to http://www.parkcity.org/departments/park-city-golf-club or call 435-615-5800.
Crater Springs Golf Course
Crater Springs Golf Course in Midway is open for the season. For more information, call 435-645-5588.
Jeremy Ranch Golf
Jeremy Ranch Golf Course, a private course, is open for the season. Go to thejeremy.com for more information.
Hideout Canyon GOlf
The Outlaw Golf Course at Hideout Canyon is open for the season. For details call 435-200-3142, or go to Hideoutcanyon.com/the-outlaw-golf-course.php.
Soldier Hollow Golf Course
Soldier Hollow Golf Course is open for the season. Call 435-654-7442 for details. Rates change throughout the day. See http://www.soldierhollowgolf.com/rates/ for details.
Mountain Dell Golf Course
Mountain Dell Golf Course is open for the season. The price for 18 holes is $54 riding or $38 walking. The price for 9 holes is $27 riding, $19 walking. Tee times after 2 p.m. are $42 riding, $30 walking. There is no discount for a nine-hole twilight round. For more information call 801-582-3812 or go to http://www.slc-golf.com/mountain_dell_golf_course/.
BASIN RECREATION
Basin Recreation maintains more than 145 miles of trails for hiking, biking, dog walking and more. To plan a visit, go to http://www.basinrecreation.org for a complete list of trails. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Phares Gines, at phares@basinrecreation.org.
Mountain Trails Foundation
For trail information, including maps and conditions, go to mountaintrails.org.
WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST
The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. Wolf Creek Pass, Guardsman Pass and the Mirror Lake Highway are open for the season, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. For more info, go to FS.USDA.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338.
STATE PARKS AND RESERVOIRS
For information such as water temperature and current conditions at Jordanelle and Rockport state parks, visit StateParks.Utah.gov. For information on the Echo Reservoir, call 435-336-2247.
