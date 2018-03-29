Rec report, March 28-30

PARK CITY MOUNTAIN RESORT

Park City Mountain Resort is open for the season. On Tuesday, the resort listed 38 lifts and 286 trails open. For more information, go to Parkcitymountain.com or call 435-649-8111.

DEER VALLEY RESORT

Deer Valley Resort is open for the season. For details on the resort's activities and season passes, visit DeerValley.com or call 435-649-1000. On Tuesday, the resort listed all 21 lifts and 101 runs open.

Jeremy Ranch nordic

The Jeremy Ranch Golf Course's Nordic course was listed as closed on Tuesday. For more information about conditions and fees, go to thejeremy.com.

Brighton Mountain Resort

Brighton Mountain Resort is open for the season. For more information, call 801-532-4731 or the Snow Report Hotline at 801-532-4732 ext. No. 2 or visit: http://www.brightonresort.com for more details.

Solitude Mountain Resort

Solitude Mountain Resort is open for the season. For more information call 801-534-1400 or visit solitudemountain.com for more details.

BASIN RECREATION

Basin Recreation keeps a busy schedule, maintaining more than 145 miles of trails for hiking, biking, dog walking and more. To plan a visit, go to http://www.basinrecreation.org for a complete list of trails. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Phares Gines, at phares@basinrecreation.org.

Soldier Hollow

Soldier Hollow park is open for the season, offering a number of winter activities through March including tubing, groomed cross-country ski trails, cross-country lessons and ski rental, as well as the Biathlon Experience. Reservations and rates are available online at UtahOlympicLegacy.org.

Mountain Dell

Mountain Dell Golf Course closed for the season on Saturday, March 10, according to the Utah Nordic Alliance website. For more information go to utahnordic.com.

Mountain Trails Foundation

All of Round Valley is listed as thin cover not recommended for skiing. The Mountain Trails Foundation has ceased grooming for the season. For more information go to mountaintrails.org.

White Pine Nordic Center

White Pine Nordic Center has closed for the season, for more information go to whitepinetouring.com.

WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST

The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. Wolf Creek Pass has been closed and is only open to recreation, and Guardsman Pass is closed. The Mirror Lake Highway has also closed for the season. For more info, go to FS.USDA.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338.

STATE PARKS AND RESERVOIRS

For information such as water temperature and current conditions at Jordanelle and Rockport state parks, visit StateParks.Utah.gov. For information on the Echo Reservoir, call 435-336-2247.