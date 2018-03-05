Rec report, March 3-6
March 5, 2018
PARK CITY MOUNTAIN RESORT
Park City Mountain Resort is open for the season. On Friday, the resort listed 41 lifts and 305 trails open. For more information, go to Parkcitymountain.com or call 435-649-8111.
DEER VALLEY RESORT
Deer Valley Resort is open for the season. For details on the resort's activities and season passes, visit DeerValley.com or call 435-649-1000. On Friday, the resort listed 101 runs open.
Jeremy Ranch nordic
The Jeremy Ranch Golf Course's Nordic course was groomed in full on Thursday morning, its website said. For more information about conditions and fees, go to thejeremy.com.
Recommended Stories For You
Brighton Mountain Resort
Brighton Mountain Resort is open for the season. For more information, call 801-532-4731 or the Snow Report Hotline at 801-532-4732 ext. No. 2 or visit: http://www.brightonresort.com for more details.
Solitude Mountain Resort
Solitude Mountain Resort is open for the season. For more information call 801-534-1400 or visit solitudemountain.com for more details.
BASIN RECREATION
Basin Recreation keeps a busy schedule, maintaining more than 145 miles of trails for hiking, biking, dog walking and more. To plan a visit, go to http://www.basinrecreation.org for a complete list of trails. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Phares Gines, at phares@basinrecreation.org.
Soldier Hollow
Soldier Hollow park is open for the season, offering a number of winter activities through March including tubing, groomed cross-country ski trails, cross-country lessons and ski rental, as well as the Biathlon Experience. Reservations and rates are available online at UtahOlympicLegacy.org.
Mountain Dell
Mountain Dell Golf Course is available for Nordic skiing. On Friday, a report stated that "The Main, Mitten, Lollipop, Boomerang, Wiggle Room and Lower Loop to Cullen's Cut-off were groomed for skate Thursday." The report said there may be thin spots over the weekend. For pass prices and conditions go to utahnordic.com.
Mountain Trails Foundation
Silver Quinn, Matt's Flatt, Quarry Road, Two Pines, Round Valley Express, Hat Trick and Fairway Hills were all listed as groomed and ready for Nordic skiing on Friday, according to the Mountain Trails website. Barrel Roll, Skiers Return, the southeastern Silver Quinn Park Connector, and Crooked Mile were listed as thin cover. For more information go to mountaintrails.org.
White pine nordic center
The 3K and 5K tracks were listed as open on Friday, as was the farm trail. The store, which sells skis, ski service, clothing and season passes remains open. For more information and current track conditions call 435-649-6249 or go to the winter activities section at whitepinetouring.com.
WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST
The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. Wolf Creek Pass has been closed and is only open to recreation, and Guardsman Pass is closed. The Mirror Lake Highway has also closed for the season. For more info, go to FS.USDA.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338.
STATE PARKS AND RESERVOIRS
For information such as water temperature and current conditions at Jordanelle and Rockport state parks, visit StateParks.Utah.gov. For information on the Echo Reservoir, call 435-336-2247.
Trending In: Sports
- Behind the Gold: Jessie Diggins’ and Kikkan Randall’s Olympic gold fairy tale comes true
- Revolution Tour in Park City gives athletes a taste of the next level
- Utah places well at Chief National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championships at Soldier Hollow
- A preview of the cross-country junior national championships at Soldier Hollow
- Park City Mountain Resort’s Seven Summits Challenge draws participants for all kinds of reasons (w/video)
Trending Sitewide
- Secretive deal reached involving Canyons Village interests
- Connection considered to link Silver Creek Road and Bitner Road
- Park City man threatens to shoot dog at park in the Snyderville Basin
- Seafood Buffet at Deer Valley offers seasonal delights
- Winter Olympics 2030: Vail Resorts could medal in any U.S. bid