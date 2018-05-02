Rec report, May 2-4
May 2, 2018
PARK CITY MOUNTAIN RESORT
Park City Mountain Resort is closed for the season. For more information, go to Parkcitymountain.com or call 435-649-8111. The resort will reopen for summer programming on June 15.
DEER VALLEY RESORT
Deer Valley Resort is closed for the season. For details on the resort's activities and season passes, visit DeerValley.com or call 435-649-1000. The resort will reopen for summer programming on June 15.
Park City Golf Club
The Park City Golf Club is open for the season. For more information go to http://www.parkcity.org/departments/park-city-golf-club or call 435-615-5800.
Recommended Stories For You
Jeremy Ranch Golf
Jeremy Ranch Golf Course is open for the season. For more information go to thejeremy.com.
Crater Springs Golf Course
Crater Springs Golf Course in Midway is open for the season. For more information call 435-645-5588.
Hideout Canyon GOlf
The Outlaw Golf Course at Hideout Canyon is open for the season. For details call 435-200-3142, or go to Hideoutcanyon.com/the-outlaw-golf-course.php.
Mountain Dell Golf Course
Mountain Dell Golf Course is open for the season. For more information call 801-582-3812 or go to http://www.slc-golf.com/mountain_dell_golf_course/.
Brighton Mountain Resort
Brighton Mountain Resort is closed for the season. For more information, call 801-532-4731 or visit http://www.brightonresort.com for more details.
Solitude Mountain Resort
Solitude Mountain Resort is closed for the season. For more information call 801-534-1400 or visit solitudemountain.com for more details.
BASIN RECREATION
Basin Recreation maintains more than 145 miles of trails for hiking, biking, dog walking and more. To plan a visit, go to http://www.basinrecreation.org for a complete list of trails. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Phares Gines, at phares@basinrecreation.org.
Soldier Hollow Golf Course
Soldier Hollow Golf Course is open for the season. Call 435-654-7442 for details.
Mountain Trails Foundation
For trail information, including maps and conditions, go to mountaintrails.org.
WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST
The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. Wolf Creek Pass is open, and Guardsman Pass is closed. The Mirror Lake Highway remains closed for the season. For more info, go to FS.USDA.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338.
STATE PARKS AND RESERVOIRS
For information such as water temperature and current conditions at Jordanelle and Rockport state parks, visit StateParks.Utah.gov. For information on the Echo Reservoir, call 435-336-2247.
Trending In: Sports
Trending Sitewide
- Park City hotel assets slated for tax auction
- Park City mayor confronts ‘we are paying too much’ for Treasure chatter
- Summit County’s construction season commences in the Snyderville Basin
- Letters: Young women should take safety precautions when out at night
- UPDATED: St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights concert series lands new home