Rec report: May 29

Park City Mountain Resort

Park City Mountain Resort began some summer operations on Saturday. For information on upcoming events, go to parkcitymountain.com or call 435-649-8111.

Deer Valley Resort

Deer Valley Resort begins summer operations on June 14. For information on upcoming activities, go to deervalley.com or call 435-649-1000.

Park City Golf Course

The Park City Golf Club is open for the season. For information and tee times, call 435-615-5800.

Soldier Hollow Golf

Soldier Hollow Golf Course is open for the season. For more information call 435-654-7442.

Crater Springs Golf

Crater Spring Golf Course is open for the season. For information about prices and tee times, call 435-654-5588.

Utah Olympic Park

The Utah Olympic Park has started its summer programming, with bobsled rides, extreme tubing, use of the drop tower and more. For a complete list of activities, hours and rates, visit utaholympiclegacy.org.

Basin Recreation

Basin Recreation is currently preparing trails for the summer season. Users are advised to stay off muddy trails until they have dried. Outdoor enthusiasts can stay up to date on trail conditions by visiting basinrecreation.org. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email the Basin Trails Team at trails@basinrecreation.org.

Mountain Trails Foundation

The Mountain Trails Foundation maintains trails around Park City, including Round Valley. For trail information, maps and conditions, go to mountaintrails.org.

Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest

The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. For information, visit fs.usda.gov/uwcnf for more information.

Road Status

Wolf Creek Pass has opened. Guardsman Pass and the Mirror Lake Highway remain closed. For more info, go to fs.usda.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338. For more information on seasonal road closures go to udottraffic.utah.gov.

State Parks and Reservoirs

For information such as water temperature and current conditions at Jordanelle and Rockport state parks, visit stateparks.utah.gov. For information on the Echo Reservoir, call 435-336-2247.