Rec Report: Wasatch-Cache National Forest still open during shutdown
December 26, 2018
White Pine Nordic Center
White Pine Nordic Center has opened its 3K, 5K, farm loop, practice area and dog loop for cross-country skiing. For rental and course information go to whitepinetouring.com.
Park City Mountain Resort
Park City Mountain Resort has opened for the winter. For information on upcoming events and winter ticket prices go to parkcitymountain.com or call 435-649-8111.
Deer Valley Resort
Deer Valley Resort has opened for the winter. For information on winter activities and ticket prices go to deervalley.com or call 435-649-1000.
Utah Olympic Park
Utah Olympic Park has started its winter programming, including guided tours and bobsled rides. For a complete list of winter hours and rates, visit utaholympiclegacy.org.
Soldier Hollow
Soldier Hollow's tubing hill is open every Monday through Thursday starting at noon. Its Nordic skiing runs are also open. For programming go to utaholympiclegacy.org or call 435-654-2002.
Basin Recreation
Basin Recreation maintains more than 145 miles of trails for hiking, biking, dog walking and more. To plan a visit, go to basinrecreation.org for a complete list of trails. For trail information or maintenance concerns, email Phares Gines, at phares@basinrecreation.org.
Recommended Stories For You
Mountain Trails Foundation
The Mountain Trails Foundation grooms Round Valley for cross-country skiing, fat bike riding and snowshoeing. For trail information, including maps and conditions, go to mountaintrails.org.
Wasatch-Cache National Forest
The Heber-Kamas Ranger District maintains trails and campgrounds in the Uinta Mountains east of Kamas. Emergency assistance and road maintenance in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, may be impacted by the partial federal government shutdown. If you have scheduled activities within the forest's boundaries, call ahead or visit fs.usda.gov/uwcnf for more information. Wolf Creek Pass is still open for the season, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. Guardsman Pass and the Mirror Lake Highway have closed for the season. For more info, go to fs.usda.gov/uwcnf or call 435-783-4338. For more information on seasonal road closures go to udottraffic.utah.gov.
State Parks and Reservoirs
For information such as water temperature and current conditions at Jordanelle and Rockport state parks, visit stateparks.utah.gov. For information on the Echo Reservoir, call 435-336-2247.
Trending In: Sports
- Parkite moves up to ski jump with Junior National Team
- Park City ski season passes: Which ones to get, where they’ll take you and how much they’ll cost
- End of night skiing among changes at PCMR heading into ski season
- Para bobsled pushes for Paralympic inclusion
- Tara Geraghty-Moats, Taylor Fletcher earn wins at Park City Continental Cup
Trending Sitewide
- Letter: On the roads, Park City has an attitude problem
- 55th annual Christmas Eve torchlight parade to light up Park City Mountain slopes
- Park City allows teardown of decrepit Star Hotel on Main Street
- For the Record: What are Salt Lake’s chances for the 2030 Winter Olympics?
- Tom Clyde: Handshake agreements and bowls