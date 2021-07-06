Red Wolves defeat Ogden City 3-1 for 4th consecutive win

Park City Red Wolves midfielder Guilherme Leme jumps up to gain control of the ball during their matchup against Ogden City at the Quinn’s Sportex Saturday evening. The Red Wolves won 3-1.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Park City Red Wolves manager Scott Mackenzie stood under the lights at Quinn’s Junction Sports Complex with water dripping from his face. The Red Wolves put the finishing touches on their 3-1 win over Ogden City just minutes prior and celebrated by dousing their coach.

After a sluggish 0-3-1 start to the season, Mackenzie’s squad has righted the ship with four straight wins. The victory on Saturday night gave the Red Wolves another reason to celebrate on Independence Day weekend.

“Credit to the lads for putting the work in in training, for buying into what we’re trying to do here, for buying into the culture, to execute gameplans,” Mackenzie said. “We had some injuries early on, we had some players that came in a bit later into our camp, and we always knew that once we got everyone fit, once we got some time on the training field all together, we would be a very, very tough team to beat.”

Ogden City previously pasted the Red Wolves 4-2 in June as the home team, but Park City was the team in control on Saturday.

Most of the first half was very physical and chippy, and the referee let both sides play. Ogden created a couple of quality chances but couldn’t find the back of the net. While Park City had most of the possession, it wasn’t until there were 19 minutes left in the first half that the Red Wolves put themselves on the board.

Park City sent a cross deep into the 18-yard box from the right side of the field that found its way to forward Carter Johnson, who was wide open on the back post. There was nothing Ogden could do but watch as Johnson scored on the open net. The Red Wolves took the 1-0 lead into halftime.

Park City Red Wolves forward Carter Johnson attempts to evade Ogden City’s Colin Hurman as the Red Wolves advance the ball downfield during their matchup at the Quinn’s Sportex Saturday evening. The Red Wolves won their fourth game in a row.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Nearing the midway point of the second half, Johnson found himself leading a counterattack deep in Ogden territory. He fired the ball toward the net, where forward Dyson Clapier tucked it home to double the Park City lead.

Park City goalkeeper Ian Rose made several saves to keep Ogden off the scoreboard, but the opposition finally broke through with just over 10 minutes left in the match. Ogden was given a penalty kick and converted to cut the lead in half late in the game.

The closing minutes of the game were frenetic, with Ogden pushing for an equalizer and Park City hoping to simultaneously keep Ogden away from the net and score another goal to put them away. Eventually, Clapier streaked toward the Ogden goal with the ball and fired home another goal to give Park City a 3-1 lead and clinch another win. Clapier celebrated by launching a jumping kick at a corner flag as teammates dogpiled on top of him.

“We just focused on positivity,” Mackenzie said. “Just because a result doesn’t go our way doesn’t mean we weren’t getting there. So we just focused step-by-step-by-step, and what you’ve seen in the last four games is just us reaping the rewards of remaining positive, continuing to work, continuing to buy in.”