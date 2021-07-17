Red Wolves on verge of playoffs ahead of Ogden matchups

Park City Red Wolves midfielder Guilherme Leme (8) moves the ball downfield during their matchup against Ogden City at the Quinn’s Sportex on July 3. The Red Wolves have won their last four games.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

In just their second season, the Park City Red Wolves are in the driver’s seat for a playoff spot. The Red Wolves need just two points in their last two games of the season on the road against Ogden City SC to clinch a playoff spot. Park City has taken two of the three games between the two teams, but Ogden’s sole win was at home at the Regional Athletic Complex in Salt Lake City, where they will face each other again on Sunday and Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

“We just have to stay focused, we have to go into those games and know that, well, they’ve just played us twice,” Red Wolves head coach Scott Mackenzie said. “They’ve seen what we can do, they know our gameplan, so we have to be switched on.”

Park City has won its last four games after an 0-3-1 start to the season and now sits in second place with a 4-3-1 record and 13 points. The Red Wolves trail the Colorado Rush by just one point and would currently win a tiebreaker by virtue of their plus-3 goal differential to Colorado’s plus-1. The three-team Mountain Division will only send the division winner to the playoffs, so it will be do-or-die for the Red Wolves against Ogden.

“We have to stay committed, we have to stick to our game plan and see it through and not feel like that it’s already done,” Mackenzie said. “We have to get the job done.”

The Red Wolves are 0-2 this season at the Regional Athletic Complex, where they have played both a home game and a road game. Overall, they’re 0-2-1 in designated away games so far, while Ogden City is 3-1 at home.

“We just have to make sure we do what we’re good at,” Mackenzie said. “We are a team that likes to play at a high tempo, we play at a high energy, we like to press, we like to get forward quickly. And if we do those things and if we stick to who we are, we’ll give Ogden more problems than they hope to give us.”

The addition of a local rivalry gives this matchup an extra wrinkle. Many players from both teams know each other from playing with or against them over the years.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun to come out to, we should have a lot of people in attendance,” Mackenzie said. “It’ll be a great atmosphere, and we’d love the support of anyone who can come out and give it to us.”

Still, the focus will be on keeping their season alive and taking the next step toward the playoffs.

“I think it’d be huge,” Mackenzie said. “And I think for the young lads, for the players, I think it’s a chance for them to go and showcase themselves on the national level against some of the top pre-professional players in the country is a massive opportunity.”